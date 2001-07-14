BlackSky Expands Global Reseller Network in Australia with Geoimage

BlackSky (NYSE: BKSY) has added geospatial solutions provider Geoimage to its reseller network. Geoimage will leverage BlackSky’s geospatial intelligence and imagery to offer real-time insights to customers across the government sector and oil and gas, mining, exploration, agriculture and maritime industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005228/en/

BlackSky’s high-resolution small satellite constellation has the highest revisit rate in the world, with a peak rate of 15 hourly visits per day over certain locations. BlackSky’s Spectra AI platform tasks the company’s 12-satellite constellation to collect and analyze insights on economic activity, patterns of life, and more. (Image: BlackSky)

“Our agreement with Geoimage further underscores the value and impact of actionable geospatial intelligence across a range of industries,” said Nick Tabbal, vice president of Product and Services at BlackSky. “For example, Geoimage customers can automatically receive alerts on real-time anomalies, such as slowdowns in port operations, extract economic indicators from the data that’s been collected and promptly make informed decisions.”

Geoimage has more than 30 years of regional experience as a leading independent specialist in satellite imagery and geospatial solutions and will offer its customers access to BlackSky’s Spectra AI monitoring service. Spectra AI is powered by cutting-edge compute techniques including machine learning, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and natural language processing.

“Geoimage’s customers rely on real-time geospatial intelligence for actionable insights so that they can achieve greater efficiency and improve outcomes,” said Tony Evans, managing director at Geoimage. “With BlackSky’s daily rapid-revisit imagery and automated feature-extraction capabilities we’re able to meet increased demand for first-to-know intelligence that serves our customers’ goals and objectives.”

About BlackSky Technology Inc.

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. Leveraging its own satellite constellation and harnessing the world’s emerging sensor network, the Company monitors the activities and locations worldwide that matter most to its customers. BlackSky’s on-demand constellation of proprietary satellites, together with the sensors in its partners’ constellations, are capable of imaging targeted locations on Earth multiple times a day in a variety of conditions. The data collected from BlackSky’s satellites and other sources populates BlackSky’s proprietary data lake and platform. Cutting-edge computer techniques, including machine learning and artificial intelligence, allow BlackSky’s customers to derive unique and commercially valuable insights, providing them with a first-to-know advantage. BlackSky’s suite of real-time geospatial intelligence products can be integrated into a customer’s system or made available through BlackSky’s Spectra platform using a laptop and internet connection. The Company’s variety of pricing and utilization options enables customers to customize their first-to-know experience. For more information, visit www.blacksky.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to BlackSky. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, (ii) achieve anticipated revisit rates and maintain current launch schedules, and (iii) our ability to predict and respond to customer trends. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and is based on information available as of the date of this communication, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that we do not presently know, or that we currently believe are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in reports filed with the SEC, including within the section titled “Risk Factors” on BlackSky’s registration statement on Form S-1, and available at the SEC’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005228/en/