Amplitude Ends Breakthrough Year as Digital Optimization Takes Hold in the Enterprise

Amplitude%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), the pioneer in digital optimization, recaps a year that demonstrated increasing demand for the industry’s first Digital+Optimization+System. Amidst the rise of product-led companies in 2021, Amplitude demonstrated growth across its customer, partner and employee bases, and brought on several key board hires ahead of the company’s debut on the Nasdaq Capital Market through a direct listing in September.

Launching the Digital Optimization System

This year, Amplitude introduced its Digital Optimization System to help teams deeply understand digital customer behavior, predict which features and actions lead to business outcomes and adapt each experience in real time to maximize impact. To bring the power of digital optimization to customers, Amplitude launched two products this year, Amplitude+Recommend, a self-service personalization engine powered by machine learning, behavioral data and product analytics, and Amplitude+Experiment, an end-to-end experimentation solution.

“With daily active use of digital products growing 54% since January 2020, the digital product is now becoming the primary lever in a business to drive growth,” said Spenser Skates, CEO of Amplitude. “2021 was an instrumental year for Amplitude, but it is just the beginning. We are on a mission to become the system of record for product teams everywhere and put the power of digital optimization in the hands of every business leader.”

Customer Adoption and Recognition

Recent reports from G2 show customers are seeing the impact of digital optimization. In 2021, Amplitude ranked:

#22 among all software products and #34 best product for marketers on G2’s list of Best+Software+Products+of+2021

#1 in three categories—Product Analytics, Mobile Analytics and Mobile App Analytics—and #2 in customer satisfaction in the G2+Winter+2022+Report

Amplitude expanded its global customer portfolio in 2021 with new customers including Carvana, Glovo, Macmillan Learning, Miro, Smartsheet, SurveyMonkey and TripActions, and existing customer expansions including Spirit Airlines and Square.

Amplitude users are now expanding beyond product, engineering, marketing and data science roles to become the source of digital product insights across all digital teams. Amplitude Labs’ inaugural Product+Report+2021 found the number of customer success roles using Amplitude surpassed that of data scientists for the first time.

Expanding Our Reach with the Launch of the Partner Ecosystem

In April, Amplitude announced the Amplitude Partner Ecosystem, an industry-first digital optimization ecosystem that helps customers accelerate and optimize digital transformation and product innovation strategies. The Partner Ecosystem now includes more+than+60+partners within the Solution, Technology and Referral Partner Programs.

In November at re:Invent, the Amazon Web Services (AWS) team announced Amplitude’s designation as an AI+for+Data+Analytics+%28AIDA%29+solution, a set of solutions that leverage AWS artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) services to take the complexity out of AI-based insights.

Investing in Our Greatest Asset: Our People

This year, Amplitude topped the lists of Business Insider’s “Top Enterprise Tech Companies to Bet Your Career On” and the San Francisco Business Times’ “Best Place to Work in the Bay Area.” In addition to investing in its growing employee base, in 2021, Amplitude also made several strategic+additions+to+its+board to further fuel company growth, including Erica Schultz, President, Field Operations at Confluent; Elisa Steele, former chief executive officer of Namely, Inc.; Catherine Wong, Domo’s chief product officer and EVP of engineering; and Jim+Whitehurst, former IBM President and Red Hat CEO.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is the pioneer in digital optimization software. More than 1,400 customers, including Atlassian, Instacart, NBCUniversal, Shopify, and Under Armour rely on Amplitude to help them innovate faster and smarter by answering the strategic question: “How do our digital products drive our business?” The Amplitude Digital Optimization System makes critical data accessible and actionable to every team — unifying product, marketing, developers, and executive teams around a new depth of customer understanding and common visibility into what drives business outcomes. Amplitude is the best-in-class product analytics solution, ranked #1 by G2. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.

