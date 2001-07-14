Microban 24 is Named Official Sanitizing Spray of the NFL and Trusted to Kill Bacteria for Up to 24 Hours

After helping to protect the locker room surfaces last season, Microban 24 has now been named the Official Sanitizing Spray of the NFL to bring surface protection to locker room surfaces across the country. This season, Microban 24 is supplying NFL teams with sanitizing products, which keep killing bacteria on high-touch, hard surfaces for up to 24 hours, touch after touch. The brand is also teaming up with NFL protectors on and off the field to extend that protection to local youth football teams.

To kick off the second year of the Most Valuable Protectors program, Microban 24 has named former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. the Most Valuable Protector, as he helps bring long-lasting bacteria defense to the Mecklenburg County (Charlotte, NC) Challenger Flag Football League, which serves children and young adults with disabilities.

“We are grateful for Microban 24’s generous support of both the Panthers Challenger Flag Football League and Mecklenburg County recreation centers,” said Riley Fields, director of community relations for the Carolina Panthers. “The Challenger program makes an amazing impact on the development of physical mobility, social skills and confidence levels for kids and young adults with special needs. These donations help continue those efforts while also helping create sanitized environments for the participants.”

Davis and Microban 24 surprised the team with a guest appearance at practice, which included Davis spending time with the players, announcing a $10,000 donation to the program and more. Additionally, Microban 24 has donated a year’s worth of product to the local Challenger Flag Football Program.

“Throughout my career, my job was to defend the end zone and prevent my opponents from scoring. When I’m at home, my family is the top priority, and that includes sanitizing our home and stopping bacteria at the door,” said Carolina Panthers legend and former LB Thomas Davis, Sr. “I’m proud to partner with Microban 24 to extend that protection to the Carolina Panthers Challenger Flag Football League, and help bring 24-hour bacteria sanitization to their sidelines and beyond.”

Thomas will pass the Most Valuable Protector title to a NFL player on the New Orleans Saints who will continue the surprise for a local youth team in New Orleans. Please visit the @Microban24 Instagram page for exclusive videos and announcements, as you follow along with the “Most Valuable Protectors” program.

“With players, coaches, staff, and family members coming and going from both NFL and youth football team events and locker rooms, it’s important to shield those places from the growth and spread of bacteria,” said Martin Hettich, SVP North America Home Care, P&G. “Microban 24 is excited to team up with the NFL, Thomas, and the Carolina Panthers Challenger Flag Football league to provide 24-hour bacteria protection wherever they need it.”

Microban 24 provides a unique protective shield that keeps killing 99.9% of bacteria for up to 24 hours1, touch after touch.

Microban 24 is available in three different forms: a Sanitizing Spray, a Multi-Purpose Cleaner, and a Bathroom Cleaner in both Fresh Scent and Citrus Scent. The Microban 24 product lineup is sold at major retailers nationwide as well as online. To learn more about Microban 24 and the 24-hour protection against bacteria it provides, please visit Microban24.com.

About P&G

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

At P&G, protecting the planet, fostering equality & inclusion, and supporting our communities is embedded in how we do business. We believe we have a responsibility to make the world better — through the products we create and the positive impact our brands and Company can have. Under our Lead with Love campaign efforts, P&G and its brands like Microban 24 have committed to 2021 Acts of Good in the year ahead that will extend the reach and impact of these positive actions for the environment, for equality and for communities worldwide.

In the U.S., consumers can do even more through P&G Good Everyday, a new consumer rewards program that helps turn everyday actions into acts of good. Each activity on the website earns points that can be redeemed for rewards; as consumers report their own acts of good, P&G automatically makes donations to causes consumers care about. P&G Good Everyday also provides more information about how consumers can help support communities through everyday actions.

1 Microban 24 provides continuous protection against the Enterobacter aerogenes and Staphylococcus aureus bacteria, for up to 24 hours when used as directed.

