Harris Utilities and Paymentus Extend and Expand 20+ Year Partnership

Paymentus ( NYSE:PAY, Financial), the premier cloud-based billing and payment platform has renewed and expanded its more than 20 year partnership with Harris Utility Group (“Harris Utilities”). The integration of Paymentus SaaS and fully Hosted billing and payments solution within Harris’ SilverBlaze™ customer engagement platform enables utility providers to keep pace with non-negotiable consumer expectations like digital wallet payment options, e-billing and time-sensitive notifications alongside other critical features like Smart Meter Management, Conservation and Outage Reporting.

According to a recent research study conducted by IDC1, consumers now expect digital wallet payment options as part of the overall customer experience. This expectation is raising the bar for billers across all categories, especially utilities. In fact, according to IDC, “more than half (51%) of consumers surveyed indicated that they are likely to use a digital wallet to pay utilities and other monthly bills.”i

Powering the billing capabilities of the SilverBlaze Utility Customer Experience with the Paymentus Instant Payment Network enables utility providers to transact with customers using the modern and convenient platforms they use every day, like Amazon Alexa and the Amazon mobile shopping app or the ubiquitous PayPal digital wallet. Paymentus also enables convenient remote location payments with in-person bill pay capability available at more than 4,000 Walmart stores in the United States. With the most payment channels, payment frequencies, features, and payment methods available anywhere, Paymentus and SilverBlaze deliver a world class portal solution for utilities in North America under a single solution.

“Harris Utilities has established their reputation as unmitigated category leaders because of their keen focus on customer experience as the primary driver of consumer behavior,” said Dushyant Sharma, Founder and CEO of Paymentus. “We share that same understanding and have built our omnichannel EBPP platform to make it easy for every customer to understand, manage, and ultimately pay their bills.”

“Whenever we solidify and enhance relationships between the utility service provider and the end customer and make information and the user experience more transparent and streamlined, everybody wins,” said Jim Simak, Executive Senior Vice President, Harris Utilities Group.

Paymentus and Harris first partnered on bill pay solutions more than 20 years ago. Since then, these two category leaders have continued to expand and deepen their collaboration and integration efforts for seamless and frictionless solutions to both utility staff and customers, sustaining industry leading momentum in the process. Together, SilverBlaze and Paymentus have recently added or expanded more than 30 customer accounts, including Santa Monica, Alameda Municipal Power, Burlington Electric, Santa Fe, and Owensboro.

About Paymentus

Paymentus (NYSE: PAY) is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for more than 1,300 billers across North America. Our omni-channel platform provides consumers with easy-to-use, flexible and secure electronic bill payment experiences through their preferred payment channel and type. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com.

About SilverBlaze

SilverBlaze is an award-winning software innovation, development, and consulting firm. Founded in 1999, SilverBlaze offers comprehensive software solutions for utilities – the SilverBlaze Customer Portal, and SilverBlaze Smart Forms and Workflows. For more information on the SilverBlaze experience, please visit www.SilverBlaze.com.

About N. Harris Computer Corporation (Harris)

Harris acquires vertical market software businesses, manages them well, and builds them for the future. Through acquisitions, Harris has grown extensively from its roots in the utilities, local government, education, and healthcare verticals to operate over 130 businesses globally across more than 20 industries. We are a part of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), one of North America’s most active acquirers of software businesses. To learn more, visit www.harrisutilities.com.

REFERENCES

i 1. IDC%2FPayPal+Whitepaper%2C+April+2021

