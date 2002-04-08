Vishay Honored by BISinfotech With Two 2021 BETA Awards

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Vishay Honored by BISinfotech With Two 2021 BETA Awards

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Company Named Global Leader in Power Semiconductors and Passive Components Leader of the Year

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (: VSH) today announced that it has been honored by BISinfotech, an Indian electronics and technology magazine, with two 2021 BIS Excellence and Technovation Awards (BETA).

The annual BETA Awards recognize winners in two categories: Excellence and Technovation. The Excellence category honors electronics and semiconductor companies with market-leading products that drive industry growth, while the Technovation category awards products and solutions that use advanced electronics and semiconductors. This year in the Excellence category, Vishay was named the Global Leader in Power Semiconductors based on its SiC45x family of microBUCKâ synchronous buck regulators and named Passive Components Leader of the Year for its SMDY1 series of surface-mount ceramic safety capacitors.

Vishay's SiC45x family regulators help reduce energy consumption in data centers and industrial computers by delivering up to 98 % peak efficiency in a 5 mm x 7 mm package. Scalable to 40 A, microBUCK solutions can help designers achieve the best combination of cost and performance. Delivering increased power density and transient response compared to previous-generation devices, the regulators also offer PMBus 1.3 compliance for power system telemetry.

SMDY1 series ceramic safety capacitors are the industry’s first such devices to offer a Y1 rating of 500 VAC and 1500 VDC. In addition, they offer industry-high capacitance to 4.7 nF. For EMI / RFI filtering in power supplies, solar inverters, smart meters, and LED drivers, the closest competing devices only offer capacitance up to 1.5 nF and Y1 ratings to 300 VAC, with no DC rating. In addition, the SMDY1 series offers higher humidity robustness with a Class IIB humidity grade (in accordance with IEC60384-14 annex I) and a moisture sensitivity level of 2a.

The BETA Awards were presented in an online ceremony held on Nov. 30. Vishay’s Vinod Tarale, distribution sales manager, India and SAARC, received the award on the company’s behalf. The ceremony can be viewed on-demand at https://awards.bisinfotech.com/?utm_source=bisinfotech&utm_medium=emailer&utm_campaign=betaawards.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the (

VSH, Financial). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech.™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. microBUCK a registered trademark of Siliconix incorporated.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/[email protected] today announced that it has been honored by BISinfotech, an Indian electronics and technology magazine, with two 2021 BIS Excellence and Technovation Awards (BETA). - https://bit.ly/32bwXDG

Link to DNA of Tech image:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/50342588442/sizes/l/

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
[email protected]
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODQxNTQ0MCM0NjIzNjg0IzIwMTk4MDU=
Vishay-Intertechnology-Inc-.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment