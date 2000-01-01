Autohome: A Value Opportunity From China

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Autohome: A Value Opportunity From China

Autohome's online platform makes it easy to buy or sell cars

Author's Avatar
John Navin
Just now

Summary

  • Low price-earnings ratio
  • Discount to book value
  • No long-term debt
Article's Main Image

Autohome (

ATHM, Financial) (HKSE:02518, Financial) provides an online platform that makes it easy for car buyers to connect with car sellers and for car makers to advertise their products in the People's Republic of China. According to their website, Autohome is "the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China."

In a recent statement, Autohome said the following:

"The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them."

The company is based in Beijing, and as markets there spent most of the year selling off dramatically, this is one stock that may now be considered a potential value opportunity.

1473346919567945728.png

Autohome's market capitalization is big at $3.59 billion. The enterprise value for the business is $1.15 billion. Autohome is now trading at a 3% discount to its book value. The price-earnings ratio is 7, which is well below that of the stock market as a whole. For example, the S&P 500 has a Shiller price-earnings ratio of 38 right now.

Earnings per share this year have risen by 6.1%. For the past five years, the EPS growth rate has been 27.1%. Analysts expect a positive year for 2022, but they also predict that things will not be quite as rosy for the next five years.

Indeed, the automobile market is still a cyclical one, so investors need to remain cautious. Authome seems well-positioned to weather an economic downturn, as its financial strength is good. There is no long-term debt on its balance sheet, and the current ratio sits at 7.2. The price-sales ratio is 2.72 and the price-to-free-cash-flow ratio is 4.62. These are relatively low figures compared to U.S.-based stocks in the same or similar sectors.

The GuruFocus summary of financials for Autohome shows 10 good signs, two medium warning signs and one severe warning sign:

1473326450273906688.png

Average daily volume for the equity on the New York Stock Exchange is 1,019,600. The short float sits at 2.99%.

Autohome has fallen in price this year from a high of $145 to its current price of $28. With a drop of that size, investors will want to be careful examining the fundamentals, future prospects and political risks. Both the U.S. and Chinese governments have been threatening to delist Chinese stocks from U.S. exchanges, so those interested in this stock may want to look into ways to invest in the Hong Kong listing.

This stock reminds me of a famous saing from

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), which goes that you want to be "fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful." It that's the case, a closer look at Autohome may be appropriate. Here's a stock trading below its book value with a very low price-earnings ratio, no long-term debt, high profitability and a dividend yield upwards of 3%.

It may be impossible to say when the selloff in Chinese equities will end, but just looking at the basic metrics for valuation can be a heads up for those paying attention. Just like bull markets don't last forever, bear markets don't last forever either. That's why investors can benefit from focusing on valuation rather than market timing.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Not investment advice. For educational purposes only. Always consult with a registered investment advisor before making any decisions.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment