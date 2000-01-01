The Clock Is Ticking to Benefit From CrowdStreet's QOZs

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

The Clock Is Ticking to Benefit From CrowdStreet's QOZs

A major tax incentive for 'qualified opportunity zone' investments will be phased out on Dec. 31

Author's Avatar
John Engle
6 hours ago

Summary

  • Qualified opportunities zones, established by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, offer a host of tax advantages for long-term real estate investors.
  • One major benefit of QOZ fund investments, a 10% step-up in basis on deferred taxes, will disappear after Dec. 31.
  • While QOZ funds will continue to attract investors in 2022 and beyond, time is running out to reap the full benefits of the opportunity.
  • CrowdStreet, a leading real estate crowdfunding platform, has launched a new vehicle, QOZ Fund III, offering investors diversified exposure to opportunity zones nationwide.
Article's Main Image

One of the most substantive innovations of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was the creation of "qualified opportunity zones," or QOZs, which have the aim of stimulating long-term investment in economically distressed communities. In order to increase capital flows into dedicated QOZ funds, the legislation provided a number of major incentives for investors.

QOZ funds provide significant long-term benefits for investors. However, to reap the full rewards of QOZ exposure, investors will have to move fast. Thankfully, there are still ways investors can do so, including a newly minted QOZ fund from CrowdStreet, the nation’s premier real estate crowdfunding platform.

The sweetest deal in real estate

The headline benefits of QOZ investments include temporary deferral of taxes from capital gains reinvested in a QOZ fund and permanent exclusion of capital gains from taxable income from QOZ funds after 10 years. These major boons of QOZ fund investments will still be available to investors next year, but one will not: a 10% step-up in basis prior to paying deferred taxes. To gain this benefit, investors must have been invested in a QOZ fund for at least five years as of Dec. 31, 2026. Dec. 31, 2021 is exactly five years before the 2026 cutoff. In other words, investors must make their QOZ fund investments before the end of this year in order to gain the full benefits of exposure to an opportunity zone.

Paying capital gains tax on only 90% of deferred capital gains is a sweet deal by any measure, but especially so given the long-term tie-up of capital required to gain the full benefits of a QOZ fund investment. It is an unambiguous opportunity to lock in excess returns in a real estate investment that has already been sweetened by favorable tax incentives.

The clock is ticking

While many QOZ investments will still offer attractive returns after the new year, leaving the 10% step-up in basis on the table is less than ideal. For many investors attracted by the allure of QOZs, the challenge is to find a QOZ fund that will work for them. With only a few days left in the year, some investors may struggle to find a QOZ fund that fits their needs.

In my ongoing search for enticing QOZ opportunities to close out the year, I recently lighted upon CrowdStreet’s QOZ Fund III. CrowdStreet is aiming for a healthy internal rate of return of 11.5%, which might be enough to entice some investors on its own. However, what really piqued my interest is the fund’s diversification benefits. Instead of being a single-sponsor fund with a specific geographic exposure, CrowdStreet’s latest QOZ fund offers exposure to multiple sponsors in a range of opportunity zones spread across high-growth geographies. That reduces potential idiosyncratic risks associated with a particular sponsor or developer, as well as those that attend a specific city or region.

The new year beckons

There will undoubtedly be plenty of opportunities for savvy real estate investors in 2022 across a range of asset types, from REITs to private funds. However, I fear that opportunities may prove harder to find than they have been in recent years. The imminent return of rising interest rates, which I discussed recently, could dent some real estate investments over the near term. That could make the market somewhat less forgiving than it has been in recent years. Hence, I see greater potential for market-beating returns in tax-incentivized QOZ funds than in the more conventional publicly traded diversified REITs offered by the likes of BlackRock Inc (

BLK, Financial) and its well known iShares Global REIT ETF (REET, Financial).

In my view, investors seeking long-term real estate investment opportunities need look no further than QOZ funds. But the clock is ticking, with many QOZ funds determined to close before the end of the year. CrowdStreet’s third QOZ fund, for example, is set to close on Dec. 28 in order to get capital invested before the end-of-year deadline. Clearly, investors eager to reap the full benefits of QOZ exposure have little time to waste. Unfortunately, investing in these funds is not as straightforward as investing in stocks. Trade carefully!

Disclosure: No positions.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment