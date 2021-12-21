Ternium Seeks to Streamline Its Corporate Structure by Offering to Acquire the Minority Participation in Ternium Mexico that it Does Not Own Directly

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Ternium Seeks to Streamline Its Corporate Structure by Offering to Acquire the Minority Participation in Ternium Mexico that it Does Not Own Directly

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
15 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / Ternium S.A. (

NYSE:TX, Financial) today announced a $1.0 billion offer to acquire from its publicly listed subsidiary Ternium Argentina S.A. (BYMA: TXAR) a 28.73% participation in Ternium Mexico S.A. de C.V. that Ternium does not own directly.

Ternium currently owns directly 71.27% and 62.49% of Ternium Mexico and Ternium Argentina, respectively, and fully consolidates the assets, liabilities and results of operations of both companies. Ternium Argentina is listed in the Argentine Stock Exchange (BYMA) and its main non-Ternium shareholder is Argentina's national social security administration, with a 26.43% participation. No other shareholder has a participation in excess of 5% of Ternium Argentina's shares.

The proposed transaction would be subject to, among other conditions, its approval by Ternium Argentina's shareholders meeting with the affirmative vote of 95% of the shareholders present (excluding Ternium) and the simultaneous approval by Ternium Argentina of a dividend of $900 million.

"This transaction is primarily aimed at streamlining our corporate structure," said Ternium CEO Máximo Vedoya. "A simplified corporate structure contributes to a more straightforward management of our operations and an easier analysis by our stakeholders of our performance and results. We will continue looking for opportunities to add value to our shareholders."

If approved by Ternium Argentina's shareholders meeting, the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

About Ternium

Ternium is Latin America's leading flat steel producer, with operating facilities in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States and Central America. The company offers a broad range of high value-added steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to gross domestic product, related market demand, global production capacity, tariffs, cyclicality in the industries that purchase steel products and other factors beyond Ternium's control.

Sebastián Martí
Ternium - Investor Relations
+1 (866) 890 0443
+54 (11) 4018 8389
www.ternium.com

SOURCE: Ternium S.A.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/678895/Ternium-Seeks-to-Streamline-Its-Corporate-Structure-by-Offering-to-Acquire-the-Minority-Participation-in-Ternium-Mexico-that-it-Does-Not-Own-Directly

img.ashx?id=678895

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment