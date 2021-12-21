Bambuser Issues 3,246,481 Warrants in Order to Hedge for Cash Flow Impacts of Social Costs in Relation to Outstanding Employee Warrant Programs

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Bambuser Issues 3,246,481 Warrants in Order to Hedge for Cash Flow Impacts of Social Costs in Relation to Outstanding Employee Warrant Programs

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
11 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / Bambuser AB (

STO:BUSER.ST, Financial)(FRA:5JL.F, Financial)

The board of directors of Bambuser AB ("Bambuser" or the "Company") has today resolved, pursuant to the authorization granted by the annual general meeting on 29 April 2021, to issue 3,246,481 warrants in order to hedge for cash flow impacts of social costs that arises in relation to outstanding employee warrant programs.

The warrants shall be subscribed for, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, by the Company's subsidiary Bambuser Incentive AB. The warrants are issued at no consideration and each warrant entitles to subscription of one share in the Company during the period 1 September 2023 up and including 31 October 2023 at a subscription price corresponding to the quota value of the share (the current quota value is SEK 0.05). If all warrants are utilized for subscription of shares in the Company, it will result in an increase in the Company's share capital of SEK 162,324.05.

The purpose with the issuance and the reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is that the issuance shall be directed to the Company's subsidiary Bambuser Incentive AB in order to hedge for the cash flow impacts of social costs that arises in relation to the employee warrant programs resolved upon at the general meetings held on 3 July 2020 and 13 July 2020, respectively. This hedge will not have any effect on the Bambuser Group earnings. The Company's overall assessment is, thus, that the reasons for carrying out the issuance with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights outweigh the reasons that justify the main rule that new issuances shall be carried out with preferential rights for the shareholders and that the new issuance deviating from the shareholders' preferential rights is in the Company's and all shareholders' interest.

A new share subscribed for by exercise of a warrant has a right to dividends as of the first record day for dividends following registration of the new share issue with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket) and after the share has been registered in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB.

Responsible persons
The information in this press release has been made public by the responsible person below for publication at the time specified by Bambuser's news agency by publication of this press release. The contact person set out below can be contacted for further information.

For further information, please contact:
Maryam Ghahremani, CEO | +46 8 400 160 02 | [email protected]

Contact information

Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB | +46 8 400 160 00 | [email protected]

Certified Adviser
Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | [email protected]

About Bambuser

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

SOURCE: Bambuser AB



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/678993/Bambuser-Issues-3246481-Warrants-in-Order-to-Hedge-for-Cash-Flow-Impacts-of-Social-Costs-in-Relation-to-Outstanding-Employee-Warrant-Programs

img.ashx?id=678993

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment