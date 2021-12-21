Bambuser Issues 3,246,481 Warrants in Order to Hedge for Cash Flow Impacts of Social Costs in Relation to Outstanding Employee Warrant Programs

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / Bambuser AB ( STO:BUSER.ST, Financial)( FRA:5JL.F, Financial)

The board of directors of Bambuser AB ("Bambuser" or the "Company") has today resolved, pursuant to the authorization granted by the annual general meeting on 29 April 2021, to issue 3,246,481 warrants in order to hedge for cash flow impacts of social costs that arises in relation to outstanding employee warrant programs.

The warrants shall be subscribed for, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, by the Company's subsidiary Bambuser Incentive AB. The warrants are issued at no consideration and each warrant entitles to subscription of one share in the Company during the period 1 September 2023 up and including 31 October 2023 at a subscription price corresponding to the quota value of the share (the current quota value is SEK 0.05). If all warrants are utilized for subscription of shares in the Company, it will result in an increase in the Company's share capital of SEK 162,324.05.

The purpose with the issuance and the reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is that the issuance shall be directed to the Company's subsidiary Bambuser Incentive AB in order to hedge for the cash flow impacts of social costs that arises in relation to the employee warrant programs resolved upon at the general meetings held on 3 July 2020 and 13 July 2020, respectively. This hedge will not have any effect on the Bambuser Group earnings. The Company's overall assessment is, thus, that the reasons for carrying out the issuance with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights outweigh the reasons that justify the main rule that new issuances shall be carried out with preferential rights for the shareholders and that the new issuance deviating from the shareholders' preferential rights is in the Company's and all shareholders' interest.

A new share subscribed for by exercise of a warrant has a right to dividends as of the first record day for dividends following registration of the new share issue with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket) and after the share has been registered in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB.

