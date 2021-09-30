Rovin Capital Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond E

New Purchases: NUSI, XLC, JKH, XLY, XLF, SWAN, HYDB, CEFS, XLI, XLV, DGRO, DINT, XLE, HNDL, IQLT, LRCX, TECL, GOF, XLRE, EOS, NXPI, TSLA, TMO,

Investment company Rovin Capital Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rovin Capital . As of 2021Q3, Rovin Capital owns 67 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 62,723 shares, 15.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 128,212 shares, 13.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.72% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 64,565 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 71,697 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.95% DaVita Inc (DVA) - 52,153 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.06%

Rovin Capital initiated holding in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $28.26, with an estimated average price of $27.75. The stock is now traded at around $27.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 86,046 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rovin Capital initiated holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.2 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $70.62. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 21,521 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rovin Capital initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $79.49 and $85.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $77.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 18,633 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rovin Capital initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $175.67 and $185.89, with an estimated average price of $181.44. The stock is now traded at around $196.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 6,722 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rovin Capital initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $38.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 29,304 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rovin Capital initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $35.95, with an estimated average price of $35.24. The stock is now traded at around $35.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 28,479 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rovin Capital added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 162.57%. The purchase prices were between $132.02 and $135.12, with an estimated average price of $133.89. The stock is now traded at around $132.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 43,371 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rovin Capital added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.18%. The purchase prices were between $75.59 and $80.73, with an estimated average price of $78.64. The stock is now traded at around $77.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 77,190 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rovin Capital added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 50.95%. The purchase prices were between $106.56 and $108.56, with an estimated average price of $107.65. The stock is now traded at around $108.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 71,697 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rovin Capital added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 264.71%. The purchase prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06. The stock is now traded at around $169.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 20,041 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rovin Capital added to a holding in DaVita Inc by 20.06%. The purchase prices were between $116.26 and $133.78, with an estimated average price of $125.3. The stock is now traded at around $108.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 52,153 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rovin Capital added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.64%. The purchase prices were between $86 and $86.21, with an estimated average price of $86.11. The stock is now traded at around $85.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 41,043 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rovin Capital sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.85 and $57.91, with an estimated average price of $57.48.

Rovin Capital sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.39 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $50.42.

Rovin Capital sold out a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $37.4, with an estimated average price of $36.94.

Rovin Capital sold out a holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd. The sale prices were between $61.73 and $85.4, with an estimated average price of $73.7.

Rovin Capital sold out a holding in Antero Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $8.7 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $9.82.

Rovin Capital sold out a holding in Redwood Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $11.52 and $12.97, with an estimated average price of $12.24.

Rovin Capital reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.06%. The sale prices were between $103.47 and $112.44, with an estimated average price of $108.94. The stock is now traded at around $111.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.29%. Rovin Capital still held 15,309 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rovin Capital reduced to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 51.66%. The sale prices were between $108.55 and $112.07, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $108.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.37%. Rovin Capital still held 25,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rovin Capital reduced to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 44.9%. The sale prices were between $49.92 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $49.96. The stock is now traded at around $49.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Rovin Capital still held 12,387 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rovin Capital reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 51.36%. The sale prices were between $50.58 and $50.65, with an estimated average price of $50.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Rovin Capital still held 9,171 shares as of 2021-09-30.