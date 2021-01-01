Logo
N-able Technology Alliance Program Primed for Growth into 2022

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

N-able%2C+Inc. (NYSE: NABL), the purpose-built technology partner for managed services providers (MSPs), is celebrating strong growth of the Technology+Alliance+Program (TAP) throughout 2021, adding more than 25 partners this year, more than half of which are focused on security. The program is aimed at helping N-able partners successfully manage, monitor, and protect their customers using the technology they need most to get the job done right, through seamless integrations into the platforms they rely on from N-able.

Since early 2021, relationships added include many well-known technology leaders, such as Cisco®, Sophos®, and Webroot®, as well as several emerging tech innovators—including Liongard® and Zomentum—bringing the total number of partners in the program to 65.

The growing partnerships align with the International+Data+Corporation+prediction that by 2023, 60% of industry ecosystems will establish open innovation hubs for cross-industry collaboration, shared application development, personalized customer engagement, and 5% year-over-year participant growth.

“TAP provides members and our MSP partners with centralized access to more of the trusted technologies that are proven to integrate with and grow their businesses,” said Tyler McDonald, director of business development. “These relationships and investments will lead to more success for our partners and the MSP community and help us meet our partners where they are the messiest, as they are challenged with utilizing a growing myriad of tools and technologies to best support their customers.”

The most recent TAP Tank in October, with a focus on cybersecurity, introduced new and growing relationships with several software, hardware, and services companies, including Blackpoint, Vonahi, Corent, Zeguro, Bandura+Cyber, Armor and Infosec.

“Infosec believes knowledge is power when fighting cybercrime,” says Jack Koziol, CEO and founder of Infosec. “Our partnership with N-able through TAP allows us to connect with a growing range of MSPs and their clients to expand their security awareness and training and empower learners with the skills and knowledge to detect, mitigate and defeat cybercrime.”

Beginning in 2021, N-able called on TAP members to provide discounted offerings and incentives for its growing MSP community. One such offering is included cybersecurity training through Infosec+Skills, when partners purchase N-able security offerings.

View the N-able Technology+Alliance+Program+%28TAP%29+Overview+for additional info. Providers interested in joining the N-able TAP ecosystem and extending the reach to our 25,000+ MSPs around the globe in 2022 can apply+online now.

About N-able

N-able empowers managed services providers (MSPs) to help small and medium enterprises navigate the digital evolution. With a flexible technology platform and powerful integrations, we make it easy for MSPs to monitor, manage, and protect their end customer systems, data, and networks. Our growing portfolio of security, automation, and backup and recovery solutions is built for IT services management professionals. N-able simplifies complex ecosystems and enables customers to solve their most pressing challenges. We provide extensive, proactive support—through enriching partner programs, hands-on training, and growth resources—to help MSPs deliver exceptional value and achieve success at scale.

n-able.com

© 2021 N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. All rights reserved.

Category: Company

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211222005108r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005108/en/

