AEye Showcases Adaptive LiDAR at CES 2022 – Live in Las Vegas and Virtually via Webcasts

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), the global leader in adaptive, high-performance LiDAR solutions, today announced that it will be providing a daily webcast from the show floor of CES 2022 for those who are unable to attend the event. To learn more and sign up to get notified when each broadcast begins, go to https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aeye.ai%2Fvirtual-ces2022%2F.

As part of the virtual webcast and the live event, AEye will also be demonstrating its CES%26reg%3B+2022+Innovation+Award winning 4Sight™ LiDAR. The company will showcase how 4Sight adapts and optimizes scan patterns in real-time to deliver fast, accurate, and reliable data that can save lives and propel the future of a wide range of dynamic sensing applications in industries including automotive, industrial, mobility, rail, trucking and ITS. For more information on 4Sight, or to schedule a meeting at CES, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aeye.ai%2Fces2022%2F

AEye Livestream for At-home Viewers

For tech enthusiasts and decision-makers unable to attend CES, AEye is offering a Live with AEye at CES webcast – bringing the best of CES to living rooms and offices globally. The webcast will originate from the show floor January 5-7 when the exhibit hall opens, and will be broadcast across AEye’s social media channels, including on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Hosted by AutoVision News Co-founder and Managing Editor Carl Anthony, the livestream will not only provide a “backstage pass” to everything AEye-related at the show, it will also feature exclusive interviews with leading voices in the mobility ecosystem, as well as a nightly news roundup from CES at 5pm PT.

Bringing the Power of Adaptive LiDAR to Many Applications and Markets

At CES, AEye will showcase the power of its adaptive LiDAR in real-time. AEye’s 4Sight LiDAR is a solid-state LiDAR that adapts through software, enabling it to tailor its output to application-specific requirements for automotive, mobility, and industrial applications. 4Sight received the prestigious CES 2022 Innovation Award for its unique use of adaptive sensing to garner industry-leading+performance.

At the West Hall, AEye and its perception partner Seoul Robotics will demonstrate live pedestrian detection and tracking. Visitors will witness AEye’s 4Sight LiDAR optimizing its scan pattern in real-time as different pedestrian patterns trigger changes in performance modes to optimize safety. A second demonstration will showcase how adaptive LiDAR enables the sensor to maintain highly accurate performance in irregular or rugged terrain.

“By moving the complexity from the hardware to the software, we have created a LiDAR solution that is uniquely intelligent, using AI-driven software to ‘steer’ the LiDAR in real-time to what matters, for the delivery of fast, accurate, and reliable data,” said Brent Blanchard, SVP and General Manager of Mobility at AEye. “Not only that, products built on AEye’s 4Sight platform are software-driven, making them future-proof. Our 4Sight LiDAR not only enables new, advanced sensing capabilities today, it’s able to evolve to meet our customers’ changing requirements and technology needs over time. That’s revolutionary.”

The Debut of Continental’s HRL131 Long-range LiDAR

At the show, AEye partner Continental is debuting its HRL131 long-range LiDAR for Level 3 and Level 4 assisted and automated driving solutions. This high-performance LiDAR technology, built on AEye’s 4Sight platform, enables key features for passenger and commercial vehicle applications by combining a high dynamic spatial resolution with long-range detection. The HRL131’s software-defined scan patterns can be fully customized to adapt to any customer requirements. In addition to private showings of the HRL131 for automotive applications, AEye and Continental will demonstrate the HRL131 publicly for trucking applications outside of the Renaissance Hotel.

The modular system design and software programmability of AEye’s LiDAR enables AEye to produce a single LiDAR system that can be optimized for multiple markets, while uniquely driving innovation and reducing costs. For the ADAS market, AEye licenses its technology to Tier 1 automotive suppliers such as Continental, which has announced it has integrated AEye’s long-range LiDAR technology into its full stack Automated Driving Platform, and is industrializing the technology for a planned start of volume production in 2024.

About AEye

AEye is the premier provider of intelligent, next generation, adaptive LiDAR for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and robotic vision applications. AEye’s 4Sight™ adaptive LiDAR leverages biomimicry and principles from automated targeting applications used by the military to scan the environment, intelligently focusing on what matters most, enabling faster, more accurate, and more reliable perception. It is the only software configurable LiDAR with integrated deterministic artificial intelligence, delivering industry-leading performance in range, resolution, and speed. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

