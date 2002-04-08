Logo
SCYNEXIS Reports the Exercise of Warrants Totalling $21.1 Million

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. ( SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today reported the exercise of warrants to purchase 3.37 million shares of SCYNEXIS common stock for which SCYNEXIS accepted a reduced exercise price. Gross proceeds to SCYNEXIS are approximately $21.1 million. The exercised warrants were issued as Series 1 warrants in the Company’s December 2020 financing. The remaining outstanding Series 1 warrants expired unexercised on December 21, 2021.

"With several of our largest shareholders participating in this warrant exercise, we were able to add a substantial amount to our balance sheet,” said Marco Taglietti, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS. “This cash influx, combined with the additional $7.9 million we received in early December, further supports the commercialization of our first product, BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets), and our ongoing clinical development programs to treat life-threatening fungal infections in the hospital setting.”

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. ( SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS scientists are developing the company’s lead asset, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), as a broad-spectrum, systemic antifungal for multiple fungal indications in both the community and hospital settings. SCYNEXIS has initiated the launch of its first commercial product in the U.S., BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BREXAFEMME on June 1, 2021. In addition, late-stage clinical investigation of ibrexafungerp for the prevention of recurrent Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (VVC) and the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors
Tel: (646) 970-4681
[email protected]

Media Relations
Gloria Gasaatura
LifeSci Communications
Tel: (646) 970-4688
[email protected]

