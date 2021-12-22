CORRECTION: Recruiter.com Releases Hiring and Job Market Predictions for 2022

Reports on Business Trends for the New Year

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, has released their recruiting predictions for 2022 as 2021 comes to a close after this year's unprecedented job market conditions.

The importance of talent will continue to grow in 2022 and employers will invest heavily in talent acquisition and retention. Recruiter.com has announced six overall predictions for the new year:

A tight job market through at least the first half of 2022 Remote or hybrid work becomes the new normal Work-from-anywhere morphs into hire-from-anywhere Work-life balance for employees grows in importance Diversity of all kinds will continue to be a focus Community will become more important to business and take on new forms

"We've been ahead of the curve when it comes to hiring and job market trends, thanks to our network of talent acquisition professionals who take part in our monthly Recruiter Index Survey," said CEO Evan Sohn. "Month after month, employee priorities have been shifting, and the overall value of talent continues to be a top priority for businesses of all sizes."

"It truly is a candidates' market, and I don't see that changing in 2022," he continued. "Employers that recognize and invest in recruiting and retaining talent will be rewarded with greater efficiency and productivity."

A full breakdown of Recruiter.com's 2022 predictions can be found here.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is a recruiting solutions platform that rapidly delivers the right talent to both small and large businesses. Recruiter.com provides on-tap talent solutions that flex with hiring needs with recruiting software and a network of on-demand recruiters. To learn more, visit https://www.recruiter.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

