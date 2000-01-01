Warren Buffett: A Dividend Growth Investor

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Warren Buffett: A Dividend Growth Investor

The billionaire's portfolio is full of dividend growth stocks

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Buffett does not invest for dividend growth
  • However, his strategy means he leans towards dividend growth stocks
  • The returns speak for themselves
Article's Main Image

Many investors consider

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) to be the greatest value investor of all time, and this is true to a certain extent.

However, there is far more to his investment strategy today than just buying cheap stocks. The billionaire investor is on the lookout for equities that are not just cheap but also have the potential to achieve impressive earnings growth. He is also looking for companies that have the potential to return significant amounts of cash to investors.

A high return for shareholders

Buffett has explained on many occasions that he is looking for companies that earn a high return on their assets.

These companies can then choose to reinvest the capital back into the business to earn a similarly high rate of return or return cash to shareholders. Cash can be distributed through share buybacks or dividends, whichever the company prefers.

To put it another way, the core of Buffett's strategy is to find companies that can grow indefinitely and produce large amounts of cash. This has many similarities with a dividend growth strategy.

When investing for dividend growth, one tends to concentrate on companies with a high level of dividend cover and growing earnings. This combination of factors should enable the firm to pay a steady, growing dividend for the foreseeable future.

Coca-Cola (

KO, Financial) is the perfect example of how Buffett's quality growth and value strategy overlaps with dividend growth.

When the Oracle of Omaha first started buying the stock in 1988, it was trading around 14.7 times forward earnings, and it had a dividend yield of approximately 3%. Buffett did not acquire the shares for their dividend, but he did buy Coca-Cola for its growth prospects and cash generation. As the company has grown, its cash generation has expanded and it has increased its dividend to shareholders.

Today, the stock offers an annual dividend of $1.68, and Berkshire Hathaway (

BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) will receive an annual income of $672 million from its investment. Against the overall cost of just under $1.3 billion, this provides a yield of 51.7% for the stock.

It is not just Coca-Cola. Buffett invested $5 billion in Bank of America (

BAC, Financial) in August 2011. The preferred stock offered a yield of 5% before he converted this special issue into common stock. He has since added to the position, so the exact rate of income growth is challenging to dissect. However, since 2011, the company's dividend to investors has increased from $0.01 per quarter to $0.21.

Another example is American Express (

AXP, Financial). Buffett has traded in and out of this position since his primary purchase in the late 1960s, but since the end of the 1980s, the company's per share dividend has jumped from $0.11 to $1.71 a quarter.

See's Candy

The final example is See's Candy. Possibly the best example of how investing for quality can lead to dividend income and growth, See's has yielded an ever-growing stream of income for Buffett's companies since its acquisition (it was acquired by Blue Chip Stamps before this business merged with Berkshire).

When Buffett bought the company, it was producing profits of around $5 million. See's is now generating $80 million in pre-tax profits a year according to the latest figures.

These examples show how one cannot easily fit Buffett's investment technique into a value/growth style. He is looking for quality companies that have a sensible capital allocation policy. This does not mean he is looking exclusively for dividend stocks, but these are a side effect of the quality strategy.

Buffett's strategy is also a fantastic case study of when it is not sensible to cash high-yield stocks. Low-yielding companies with growth potential can be far better income plays in the long run.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I am/we are Long BRK.B
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus