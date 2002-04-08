Codex DNA Expands Catalog of COVID-19 Tools with Release of Full-Length Synthetic Genome for SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variant

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex DNA, Inc. ( DNAY), a pioneer in automated benchtop synthetic biology systems, today announced the release of a new full-length synthetic genome of the SARS-CoV-2 virus for the highly mutated and contagious Omicron variant (B.1.1.529 lineage). Omicron has been identified as a Variant of Concern by WHO and is spreading more rapidly than any other previous variant of SARS-CoV-2. The genome was built with the company’s BioXp™ 3250 system, a fully automated synthetic biology benchtop workstation for rapid, accurate, and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA.



“The Codex DNA team applauds the excellent work done by scientists in South Africa to identify and quickly characterize the latest SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern, and we aim to honor their efforts by releasing this new synthetic genome to expand research access to labs around the world,” said Todd R. Nelson, PhD, CEO of Codex DNA. “This synthetic version of Omicron reflects our continued commitment to provide helpful tools and resources to scientists fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.”

With the Omicron variant, Codex DNA offers a full catalogue of 14 SARS-CoV-2 synthetic genomes as well as custom-made SARS-CoV-2 genomes that are used to support researchers in their search for solutions to fight specific variants. In addition, Codex DNA offers custom DNA synthesis services to address the global pandemic. For customers interested in alternative variants to SARS-CoV-2, Codex DNA provides a wide range of synthetic controls that enable scientists to confidently verify and validate assays without the need for clinical virus samples.

All synthetic genomes produced by Codex DNA are manufactured in the United States and are available to researchers who pass a rigorous biosecurity screening process to ensure their responsible use. For more information on Codex DNA’s portfolio of tools for addressing SARS-CoV-2, please visit https://codexdna.com/products/coronavirus/.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA is empowering scientists with the ability to create novel, synthetic biology-enabled solutions for many of humanity’s greatest challenges. As inventors of the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method and the first commercial automated benchtop DNA and mRNA synthesis system, Codex DNA is enabling rapid, accurate, and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA for numerous downstream markets. The company’s award-winning BioXp™ system consolidates, automates, and optimizes the entire synthesis, cloning, and amplification workflow. As a result, it delivers virtually error-free synthesis of DNA/RNA at scale within days and hours instead of weeks or months. Scientists around the world are using the technology in their own laboratories to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm for novel, high-value products for precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Codex DNA is a public company based in San Diego. For more information, visit codexdna.com.

