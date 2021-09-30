Logo
Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc Buys GoodRx Holdings Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Cricut Inc, Sells Smartsheet Inc, Equitable Holdings Inc, Credit Acceptance Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc (Current Portfolio) buys GoodRx Holdings Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Cricut Inc, Fastly Inc, Appian Corp, sells Smartsheet Inc, Equitable Holdings Inc, Credit Acceptance Corp, Okta Inc, AppFolio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc. As of 2021Q3, Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc owns 36 stocks with a total value of $83 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Global Endurance Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/global+endurance+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Global Endurance Portfolio
  1. Cricut Inc (CRCT) - 334,418 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.29%
  2. Fastly Inc (FSLY) - 145,039 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.37%
  3. GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) - 106,299 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Victoria PLC (VCP) - 342,041 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.88%
  5. Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 35,523 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.63 and $46.98, with an estimated average price of $36.33. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 106,299 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.86 and $128.37, with an estimated average price of $79.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 35,523 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.88 and $121.5, with an estimated average price of $102.17. The stock is now traded at around $62.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 17,261 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42. The stock is now traded at around $236.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 6,474 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AppLovin Corp (APP)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.88 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $68.2. The stock is now traded at around $93.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 15,904 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc initiated holding in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $13.28, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $10.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 103,832 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cricut Inc (CRCT)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc added to a holding in Cricut Inc by 80.29%. The purchase prices were between $26.59 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $32.54. The stock is now traded at around $23.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 334,418 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc added to a holding in Fastly Inc by 70.37%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $46.31. The stock is now traded at around $39.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 145,039 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Appian Corp (APPN)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc added to a holding in Appian Corp by 120.77%. The purchase prices were between $91.98 and $138.15, with an estimated average price of $111.18. The stock is now traded at around $71.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 34,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Babcock International Group PLC (BAB)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc added to a holding in Babcock International Group PLC by 67.34%. The purchase prices were between $2.56 and $3.8, with an estimated average price of $3.28. The stock is now traded at around $3.187000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 835,893 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc added to a holding in Skillz Inc by 64.15%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $20.39, with an estimated average price of $13.02. The stock is now traded at around $8.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 213,362 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $253.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 14,669 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $67.72 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $73.68.

Sold Out: Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc sold out a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $28.02 and $32.96, with an estimated average price of $30.3.

Sold Out: Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc sold out a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The sale prices were between $437.91 and $670.31, with an estimated average price of $545.36.

Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $228.93 and $271.75, with an estimated average price of $248.53.

Sold Out: AppFolio Inc (APPF)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc sold out a holding in AppFolio Inc. The sale prices were between $118.1 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $129.97.

Sold Out: ASOS PLC (ASC)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc sold out a holding in ASOS PLC. The sale prices were between $30.02 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $38.71.

Reduced: ANGLE PLC (AGL)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc reduced to a holding in ANGLE PLC by 31.93%. The sale prices were between $1.03 and $1.36, with an estimated average price of $1.15. The stock is now traded at around $1.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc still held 220,231 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Global Endurance Portfolio. Also check out:

1. Global Endurance Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. Global Endurance Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Global Endurance Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Global Endurance Portfolio keeps buying
