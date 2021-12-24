EPAY, QDEL, EBMT, ABTX STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates Mergers of EPAY, QDEL, EBMT, ABTX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $57.00 per share in cash. If you are a Bottomline shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc. If you are a Quidel shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with First Community Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, First Community shareholders will receive Eagle Bancorp common stock and cash for each share of First Community common stock they own. If you are an Eagle Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to CBTX, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Allegiance shareholders will receive 1.4184 shares of CBTX common stock for each share of Allegiance common stock they own. Upon closing of the merger, Allegiance shareholders will own approximately 54% of the combined company. If you are an Allegiance shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP