Rational Insider Buy VA Buys OppFi Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Bandwidth Inc

- New Purchases: OPFI, SOFI, SOFI,
- Added Positions: OKTA, ZM, RNG,
- Reduced Positions: CRWD, GOOG, SQ, FVRR, FB, NOW, NFLX, DOCU, SEDG, PYPL, MELI, BILI, MA, XPEL, TDOC, ADBE, VEEV, MSFT, RGEN, JYNT, MIME, APPS, EVBG,
- Sold Out: PTON, ICE, BAND, MKTX, HOME, HGV, SFIX, CRNC, EXPO, WIX, EGHT, RDVT, PCTY,
These are the top 5 holdings of Rational Insider Buy VA
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 6,435 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74%
- OppFi Inc (OPFI) - 169,182 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
- DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 4,665 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.7%
- Okta Inc (OKTA) - 4,580 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.16%
- ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 1,740 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.08%
Rational Insider Buy VA initiated holding in OppFi Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $8.25. The stock is now traded at around $4.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.99%. The holding were 169,182 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Rational Insider Buy VA initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 61,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Rational Insider Buy VA added to a holding in Okta Inc by 51.16%. The purchase prices were between $228.93 and $271.75, with an estimated average price of $248.53. The stock is now traded at around $228.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 4,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Rational Insider Buy VA added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 46.54%. The purchase prices were between $257.41 and $401.12, with an estimated average price of $337.35. The stock is now traded at around $191.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 3,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Rational Insider Buy VA added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 22.26%. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $303.93, with an estimated average price of $254.02. The stock is now traded at around $192.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 4,970 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Rational Insider Buy VA sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52.Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Rational Insider Buy VA sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $114.82 and $121.36, with an estimated average price of $118.73.Sold Out: Bandwidth Inc (BAND)
Rational Insider Buy VA sold out a holding in Bandwidth Inc. The sale prices were between $87.85 and $140.5, with an estimated average price of $115.67.Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)
Rational Insider Buy VA sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $417.22 and $492.13, with an estimated average price of $459.17.Sold Out: At Home Group Inc (HOME)
Rational Insider Buy VA sold out a holding in At Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.74 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $36.87.Sold Out: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)
Rational Insider Buy VA sold out a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The sale prices were between $37.64 and $49.93, with an estimated average price of $42.36.Reduced: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)
Rational Insider Buy VA reduced to a holding in Fiverr International Ltd by 51.54%. The sale prices were between $161.38 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $201.76. The stock is now traded at around $117.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Rational Insider Buy VA still held 504 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Rational Insider Buy VA reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 66.67%. The sale prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $334.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Rational Insider Buy VA still held 30 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Repligen Corp (RGEN)
Rational Insider Buy VA reduced to a holding in Repligen Corp by 22.92%. The sale prices were between $194.77 and $324.21, with an estimated average price of $256.26. The stock is now traded at around $264.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Rational Insider Buy VA still held 185 shares as of 2021-09-30.
