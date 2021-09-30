Rational Insider Buy VA Buys OppFi Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Bandwidth Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Rational Insider Buy VA Buys OppFi Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Bandwidth Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Rational Insider Buy VA (Current Portfolio) buys OppFi Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Okta Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Bandwidth Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, At Home Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rational Insider Buy VA. As of 2021Q3, Rational Insider Buy VA owns 29 stocks with a total value of $22 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rational Insider Buy VA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rational+insider+buy+va/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rational Insider Buy VA
  1. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 6,435 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74%
  2. OppFi Inc (OPFI) - 169,182 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 4,665 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.7%
  4. Okta Inc (OKTA) - 4,580 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.16%
  5. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 1,740 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.08%
New Purchase: OppFi Inc (OPFI)

Rational Insider Buy VA initiated holding in OppFi Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $8.25. The stock is now traded at around $4.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.99%. The holding were 169,182 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

Rational Insider Buy VA initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 61,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

Rational Insider Buy VA initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 61,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Rational Insider Buy VA added to a holding in Okta Inc by 51.16%. The purchase prices were between $228.93 and $271.75, with an estimated average price of $248.53. The stock is now traded at around $228.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 4,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Rational Insider Buy VA added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 46.54%. The purchase prices were between $257.41 and $401.12, with an estimated average price of $337.35. The stock is now traded at around $191.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 3,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Rational Insider Buy VA added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 22.26%. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $303.93, with an estimated average price of $254.02. The stock is now traded at around $192.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 4,970 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Rational Insider Buy VA sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Rational Insider Buy VA sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $114.82 and $121.36, with an estimated average price of $118.73.

Sold Out: Bandwidth Inc (BAND)

Rational Insider Buy VA sold out a holding in Bandwidth Inc. The sale prices were between $87.85 and $140.5, with an estimated average price of $115.67.

Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

Rational Insider Buy VA sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $417.22 and $492.13, with an estimated average price of $459.17.

Sold Out: At Home Group Inc (HOME)

Rational Insider Buy VA sold out a holding in At Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.74 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $36.87.

Sold Out: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Rational Insider Buy VA sold out a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The sale prices were between $37.64 and $49.93, with an estimated average price of $42.36.

Reduced: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

Rational Insider Buy VA reduced to a holding in Fiverr International Ltd by 51.54%. The sale prices were between $161.38 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $201.76. The stock is now traded at around $117.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Rational Insider Buy VA still held 504 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Rational Insider Buy VA reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 66.67%. The sale prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $334.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Rational Insider Buy VA still held 30 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Repligen Corp (RGEN)

Rational Insider Buy VA reduced to a holding in Repligen Corp by 22.92%. The sale prices were between $194.77 and $324.21, with an estimated average price of $256.26. The stock is now traded at around $264.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Rational Insider Buy VA still held 185 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Rational Insider Buy VA. Also check out:

1. Rational Insider Buy VA's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rational Insider Buy VA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rational Insider Buy VA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rational Insider Buy VA keeps buying
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus