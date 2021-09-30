Rational Insider Buy VA Buys OppFi Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Bandwidth Inc

New Purchases: OPFI, SOFI, SOFI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys OppFi Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Okta Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Bandwidth Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, At Home Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rational Insider Buy VA. As of 2021Q3, Rational Insider Buy VA owns 29 stocks with a total value of $22 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 6,435 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74% OppFi Inc (OPFI) - 169,182 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. New Position DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 4,665 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.7% Okta Inc (OKTA) - 4,580 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.16% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 1,740 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.08%

Rational Insider Buy VA initiated holding in OppFi Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $8.25. The stock is now traded at around $4.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.99%. The holding were 169,182 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rational Insider Buy VA initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 61,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rational Insider Buy VA added to a holding in Okta Inc by 51.16%. The purchase prices were between $228.93 and $271.75, with an estimated average price of $248.53. The stock is now traded at around $228.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 4,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rational Insider Buy VA added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 46.54%. The purchase prices were between $257.41 and $401.12, with an estimated average price of $337.35. The stock is now traded at around $191.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 3,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rational Insider Buy VA added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 22.26%. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $303.93, with an estimated average price of $254.02. The stock is now traded at around $192.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 4,970 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rational Insider Buy VA sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

Rational Insider Buy VA sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $114.82 and $121.36, with an estimated average price of $118.73.

Rational Insider Buy VA sold out a holding in Bandwidth Inc. The sale prices were between $87.85 and $140.5, with an estimated average price of $115.67.

Rational Insider Buy VA sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $417.22 and $492.13, with an estimated average price of $459.17.

Rational Insider Buy VA sold out a holding in At Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.74 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $36.87.

Rational Insider Buy VA sold out a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The sale prices were between $37.64 and $49.93, with an estimated average price of $42.36.

Rational Insider Buy VA reduced to a holding in Fiverr International Ltd by 51.54%. The sale prices were between $161.38 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $201.76. The stock is now traded at around $117.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Rational Insider Buy VA still held 504 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rational Insider Buy VA reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 66.67%. The sale prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $334.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Rational Insider Buy VA still held 30 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rational Insider Buy VA reduced to a holding in Repligen Corp by 22.92%. The sale prices were between $194.77 and $324.21, with an estimated average price of $256.26. The stock is now traded at around $264.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Rational Insider Buy VA still held 185 shares as of 2021-09-30.