Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Ii Buys Dassault Systemes SE, Deutsche Boerse AG, Z Holdings Corp, Sells NAVER Corp

Investment company Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Ii Current Portfolio ) buys Dassault Systemes SE, Deutsche Boerse AG, Z Holdings Corp, sells NAVER Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Ii. As of 2021Q3, Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Ii owns 76 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MFS International Growth Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mfs+international+growth+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 80,276 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31% Nestle SA (NESN) - 74,386 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31% Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 23,245 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32% Hitachi Ltd (6501) - 115,900 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29% SAP SE (SAP) - 48,000 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31%

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Ii initiated holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $52.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 23,881 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Ii added to a holding in Deutsche Boerse AG by 125.05%. The purchase prices were between $139.4 and $151.3, with an estimated average price of $145. The stock is now traded at around $145.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 11,876 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Ii added to a holding in Z Holdings Corp by 72.16%. The purchase prices were between $544.3 and $757.4, with an estimated average price of $642.86. The stock is now traded at around $663.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 333,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Ii reduced to a holding in NAVER Corp by 22.86%. The sale prices were between $387000 and $454000, with an estimated average price of $426515. The stock is now traded at around $384000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Ii still held 6,919 shares as of 2021-09-30.