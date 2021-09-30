Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Ii Buys Dassault Systemes SE, Deutsche Boerse AG, Z Holdings Corp, Sells NAVER Corp

- New Purchases: DSY,
- Added Positions: DB1, 4689, TSM, NESN, ROG, 6501, MC, SU, SAP, 01299, NOVN, DGE, EL, CNI, LIN, RKT, HDFCBANK, SWMA, EXPN, NOVO B, RBA, RI, BABA, AI, 4543, 2308, RELIANCE, D05, OR, 00700, QIA, G1A, EFN, RR., FLTR, OCDO, AEM, UPL, GFNORTEO, 7276, AMS, KER, ASSA B, INFY, IR, BRBY, PRY, BAYN, SY1, 01193, CAP, FNV, SIKA, 4452, TKWY, PRX, YUMC, ALC, HYPE3, 4922, 7649, 8570, M&M, WALMEX, 03888, ITC, LSEG, OSH, NICE, BAP, 145020, WTC,
- Reduced Positions: 035420,
For the details of MFS International Growth Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mfs+international+growth+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 80,276 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31%
- Nestle SA (NESN) - 74,386 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31%
- Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 23,245 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
- Hitachi Ltd (6501) - 115,900 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29%
- SAP SE (SAP) - 48,000 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31%
Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Ii initiated holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $52.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 23,881 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1)
Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Ii added to a holding in Deutsche Boerse AG by 125.05%. The purchase prices were between $139.4 and $151.3, with an estimated average price of $145. The stock is now traded at around $145.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 11,876 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Z Holdings Corp (4689)
Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Ii added to a holding in Z Holdings Corp by 72.16%. The purchase prices were between $544.3 and $757.4, with an estimated average price of $642.86. The stock is now traded at around $663.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 333,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: NAVER Corp (035420)
Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Ii reduced to a holding in NAVER Corp by 22.86%. The sale prices were between $387000 and $454000, with an estimated average price of $426515. The stock is now traded at around $384000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Ii still held 6,919 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of MFS International Growth Portfolio. Also check out:
