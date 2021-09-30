Logo
Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund Buys Darling Ingredients Inc, CommScope Holding Co Inc, Encompass Health Corp, Sells Service Corp International, Trane Technologies PLC, iRhythm Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Darling Ingredients Inc, CommScope Holding Co Inc, Encompass Health Corp, Zynga Inc, Globant SA, sells Service Corp International, Trane Technologies PLC, iRhythm Technologies Inc, Ecolab Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of 2021Q3, Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund owns 84 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sit+mid+cap+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund
  1. Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 20,000 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.66%
  2. DexCom Inc (DXCM) - 12,010 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.97%
  3. HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 8,800 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.14%
  4. Trex Co Inc (TREX) - 50,200 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio.
  5. PTC Inc (PTC) - 39,600 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.01 and $79, with an estimated average price of $71.52. The stock is now traded at around $64.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 25,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM)

Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.51 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 105,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Zynga Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $9.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 120,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Encompass Health Corp by 39.79%. The purchase prices were between $74.48 and $84.16, with an estimated average price of $79.14. The stock is now traded at around $64.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 47,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Globant SA (GLOB)

Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Globant SA by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $216.11 and $331.11, with an estimated average price of $274.39. The stock is now traded at around $297.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 60.31%. The purchase prices were between $65.97 and $92.48, with an estimated average price of $77.05. The stock is now traded at around $91.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 18,275 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AGCO Corp (AGCO)

Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in AGCO Corp by 57.76%. The purchase prices were between $119.79 and $143.48, with an estimated average price of $130.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Air Lease Corp (AL)

Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Air Lease Corp by 62.07%. The purchase prices were between $36.74 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $40.73. The stock is now traded at around $43.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 32,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Service Corp International (SCI)

Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Service Corp International. The sale prices were between $54.21 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $60.78.

Sold Out: iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)

Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $41.91 and $65.79, with an estimated average price of $53.06.

Reduced: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 32.82%. The sale prices were between $172.65 and $206.56, with an estimated average price of $192.37. The stock is now traded at around $197.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund still held 12,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 21.38%. The sale prices were between $208.62 and $229.6, with an estimated average price of $219.13. The stock is now traded at around $228.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund still held 8,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund. Also check out:

1. Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund keeps buying
