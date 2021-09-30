Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund Buys Darling Ingredients Inc, CommScope Holding Co Inc, Encompass Health Corp, Sells Service Corp International, Trane Technologies PLC, iRhythm Technologies Inc

New Purchases: DAR, COMM, ZNGA,

DAR, COMM, ZNGA, Added Positions: EHC, GLOB, SRPT, AGCO, AL,

EHC, GLOB, SRPT, AGCO, AL, Reduced Positions: HUBS, TT, TEAM, AMAT, DXCM, ECL, ALGN, DOV,

HUBS, TT, TEAM, AMAT, DXCM, ECL, ALGN, DOV, Sold Out: SCI, IRTC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Darling Ingredients Inc, CommScope Holding Co Inc, Encompass Health Corp, Zynga Inc, Globant SA, sells Service Corp International, Trane Technologies PLC, iRhythm Technologies Inc, Ecolab Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of 2021Q3, Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund owns 84 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 20,000 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.66% DexCom Inc (DXCM) - 12,010 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.97% HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 8,800 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.14% Trex Co Inc (TREX) - 50,200 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. PTC Inc (PTC) - 39,600 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio.

Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.01 and $79, with an estimated average price of $71.52. The stock is now traded at around $64.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 25,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.51 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 105,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Zynga Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $9.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 120,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Encompass Health Corp by 39.79%. The purchase prices were between $74.48 and $84.16, with an estimated average price of $79.14. The stock is now traded at around $64.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 47,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Globant SA by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $216.11 and $331.11, with an estimated average price of $274.39. The stock is now traded at around $297.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 60.31%. The purchase prices were between $65.97 and $92.48, with an estimated average price of $77.05. The stock is now traded at around $91.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 18,275 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in AGCO Corp by 57.76%. The purchase prices were between $119.79 and $143.48, with an estimated average price of $130.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Air Lease Corp by 62.07%. The purchase prices were between $36.74 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $40.73. The stock is now traded at around $43.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 32,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Service Corp International. The sale prices were between $54.21 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $60.78.

Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $41.91 and $65.79, with an estimated average price of $53.06.

Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 32.82%. The sale prices were between $172.65 and $206.56, with an estimated average price of $192.37. The stock is now traded at around $197.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund still held 12,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 21.38%. The sale prices were between $208.62 and $229.6, with an estimated average price of $219.13. The stock is now traded at around $228.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Sit Mid Cap Growth Fund still held 8,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.