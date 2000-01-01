BlackBerry Continues to Make Progress

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

BlackBerry Continues to Make Progress

The company is moving in the right direction but is not out of the woods yet

Author's Avatar
Just now
Summary
  • BlackBerry reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • The company issued conservative guidance for the next quarter because of supply chain headwinds.
  • BlackBerry is focused on becoming a market leader in two fast-growing business segments.
Article's Main Image

On Dec. 21, BlackBerry Limited (

BB, Financial), a Canadian cybersecurity company that provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises, carmakers and government agencies, released its fiscal third-quarter 2022 financial results.

The company exceeded revenue and earnings estimates but issued a conservative outlook for the next quarter due to supply chain headwinds, which masked the steady progress BlackBerry has been making of late. The company seems to be moving in the right direction with its new business strategy. though it still has a long way to go to recover from its failure as a smartphone manufacturer.

BlackBerry is making steady progress

BlackBerry reported $184 million in revenue for the quarter, down 18% year-over-year but 4% above the consensus estimates of analysts. The increasing adoption of cloud-based software with the shift towards remote working helped the company deliver strong results from its IoT segment, and the company reported non-GAAP breakeven earnings per share versus an expected loss of 7 cents per share.

The company's IoT segment generated $43 million in revenue for the third quarter, up 34% year-over-year, driven by the strong demand for its QNX product. On Dec. 15, the company announced a multi-year partnership with BMW (

FRA:BMW, Financial) to build new Level 2 and 2 plus autonomous drive systems on QNX for all BMW makes and models. In addition to licensing, the company will also provide a professional services team to assist BMW in meeting its development goals.

To accelerate changes in the autonomous digital cockpit market, Alphabet, Inc. (

GOOG, Financial) (GOOGL, Financial), Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM, Financial) and BlackBerry announced a collaboration on Oct. 12. The market leaders are joining hands to design a chipset that reduces developer friction and overall costs while allowing BlackBerry's Hypervisor QNX to interact easily with the Android automotive operating system. The demand for automotive digital cockpit solutions is on the rise, driven by in-vehicle telematics, improved entertainment systems, safety and pollution sensors, navigation systems and infotainment systems. According to Grand View Research, this market had an estimated value of $19.8 billion in 2020 and will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Exhibit 1: U.S. Automotive digital cockpit market size (2016-2028)

1475229494477549568.png

Source: Grand View Research

By the end of 2022, more than 90% of passenger cars on the road are expected to be connected to advanced internet-enabled automotive systems, and the rising usage and acceptance of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will continue to drive the growth of this market.

BlackBerry is also gaining a considerable foothold in the Indian automobile market through its partnership with India’s leading automotive company, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (

BOM:500520, Financial). On Nov. 17, the company announced that Mahindra had chosen the QNX Real-Time Operating System and Hypervisor to power its next-generation SUVs.

According to Research and Markets, India's electric vehicle market is predicted to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 94.4% from 2021 to 2030, reaching a value of $152.21 billion. This growth is expected to be driven by government support to control the rising levels of vehicle emissions. Mahindra is entering the EV market with its $403 million three-year investment plan in the electric car industry, which should open doors for BlackBerry to profitably monetize its relationship with this vehicle manufacturer.

Last quarter, cybersecurity and licensing brought in $128 million and $13 million in revenue, respectively. The demand for security solutions is on the rise with many unsuspecting companies falling victim to the scams and threats of cybercriminals, which paints a promising picture of what the future holds for BlackBerry’s security segment. The company has also started gaining the confidence of small and medium-sized businesses for its Protect and Guard managed service offerings. Many young businesses continue to shift to the cloud for the ease of scaling, adapting, managing and automating processes, which has also resulted in an increased level of security breaches, creating additional demand for cybersecurity products. BlackBerry is uniquely positioned to grow in this market with its artificial intelligence and machine learning-powered cost-effective security solutions.

Takeaway

BlackBerry expects the auto industry supply chain concerns to be a significant barrier to vehicle production levels through mid-2022. Despite these short-term challenges, the company seems to be well-positioned to execute its turnaround strategy to become a leader in the global automotive infotainment systems market and the cybersecurity market. So far, the company has been able to execute its strategy effectively despite macroeconomic challenges, but the company will have to showcase consistent performance to win back the trust of investors.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus