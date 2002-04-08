Aziyo Biologics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference

SILVER SPRING, Md., Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. ( AZYO), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, today announced that members of management will present at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference.



A Pre-recorded presentation will be available on Monday, January 10th at 7:00 am Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a webcast of the presentation on the investor section of the Company’s website at www.Aziyo.com

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, concentrating on patients receiving implantable medical devices. Since its founding in 2015, the Company has created a portfolio of commercial-stage products used in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and reconstructive specialties. For more information, visit www.Aziyo.com.

Media:

Courtney Guyer

Aziyo Biologics, Inc.

[email protected]

Investors:

Leigh Salvo

Gilmartin Group

[email protected]