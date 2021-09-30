Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Lightspeed Commerce Inc, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, Mister Car Wash Inc, Sells Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Kornit Digital, Sprout Social Inc

New Purchases: 0A8V,

Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Current Portfolio ) buys Lightspeed Commerce Inc, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, Mister Car Wash Inc, Olo Inc, Skyline Champion Corp, sells Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Kornit Digital, Sprout Social Inc, RH, Ashland Global Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q3, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 22 stocks with a total value of $480 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Atkore Inc (ATKR) - 396,880 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 237,084 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.37% Sprout Social Inc (SPT) - 277,234 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.99% Lightspeed Commerce Inc (0A8V) - 313,269 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. New Position Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) - 962,485 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.12 and $105.73, with an estimated average price of $102.58. The stock is now traded at around $102.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 313,269 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc by 367.73%. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $41.46, with an estimated average price of $35.41. The stock is now traded at around $33.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 602,946 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Mister Car Wash Inc by 223.60%. The purchase prices were between $17.37 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.87. The stock is now traded at around $18.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 968,780 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Olo Inc by 82.25%. The purchase prices were between $30.03 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $35.71. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 787,525 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Skyline Champion Corp by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $65.38, with an estimated average price of $59.23. The stock is now traded at around $79.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 401,644 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in EnPro Industries Inc by 38.34%. The purchase prices were between $80.5 and $97.28, with an estimated average price of $87.89. The stock is now traded at around $111.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 195,823 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Malibu Boats Inc by 31.52%. The purchase prices were between $66.31 and $84.87, with an estimated average price of $74.99. The stock is now traded at around $67.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 268,116 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $82.47 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $87.86.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Vital Farms Inc. The sale prices were between $16.45 and $20.5, with an estimated average price of $17.97.