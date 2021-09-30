Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Lightspeed Commerce Inc, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, Mister Car Wash Inc, Sells Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Kornit Digital, Sprout Social Inc

- New Purchases: 0A8V,
- Added Positions: DV, MCW, OLO, SKY, NPO, MBUU, AZEK,
- Reduced Positions: BOOT, KRNT, SPT, RH, RVLV, ASTE, MTN, NYT,
- Sold Out: ASH, VITL,
For the details of Aperture Discover Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aperture+discover+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Aperture Discover Equity Fund
- Atkore Inc (ATKR) - 396,880 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio.
- Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 237,084 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.37%
- Sprout Social Inc (SPT) - 277,234 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.99%
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc (0A8V) - 313,269 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) - 962,485 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio.
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.12 and $105.73, with an estimated average price of $102.58. The stock is now traded at around $102.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 313,269 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc by 367.73%. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $41.46, with an estimated average price of $35.41. The stock is now traded at around $33.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 602,946 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Mister Car Wash Inc by 223.60%. The purchase prices were between $17.37 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.87. The stock is now traded at around $18.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 968,780 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Olo Inc (OLO)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Olo Inc by 82.25%. The purchase prices were between $30.03 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $35.71. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 787,525 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Skyline Champion Corp (SKY)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Skyline Champion Corp by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $65.38, with an estimated average price of $59.23. The stock is now traded at around $79.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 401,644 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: EnPro Industries Inc (NPO)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in EnPro Industries Inc by 38.34%. The purchase prices were between $80.5 and $97.28, with an estimated average price of $87.89. The stock is now traded at around $111.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 195,823 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Malibu Boats Inc by 31.52%. The purchase prices were between $66.31 and $84.87, with an estimated average price of $74.99. The stock is now traded at around $67.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 268,116 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $82.47 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $87.86.Sold Out: Vital Farms Inc (VITL)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Vital Farms Inc. The sale prices were between $16.45 and $20.5, with an estimated average price of $17.97.
Here is the complete portfolio of Aperture Discover Equity Fund. Also check out:
1. Aperture Discover Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aperture Discover Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aperture Discover Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aperture Discover Equity Fund keeps buying