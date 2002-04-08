Giga-tronics Incorporated Signs Share Exchange Agreement with BitNile Holdings and Gresham Worldwide

DUBLIN, Calif., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga-tronics Incorporated (“Giga”) ( GIGA) today announced that it has entered into a Share Exchange Agreement (“Agreement”) with BitNile Holdings, Inc. (“BitNile”) ( American: NILE) and BitNile’s global defense subsidiary, Gresham Worldwide, Inc. (“Gresham”) providing for Giga’s acquisition of Gresham. The transaction combines Giga, a producer of sophisticated RADAR and Electronic Warfare threat emulation systems and RF filters, with Gresham, a global provider of proprietary, purpose-built electronic solutions to militaries and leading defense companies around the world in the areas of RF devices, power electronics, automated test and missile launch.



The companies expect the transaction to generate synergies that will enable the combined entity to significantly enhance their position in the rapidly growing market for electronic warfare and RF solutions, driven by a heightened global awareness of the importance of electromagnetic spectrum superiority. The combined entity will have over 60 global defense industry customers, expected combined revenues of approximately $40 million for the 12 months ending March 2023 and operations spanning the globe.

“We eagerly look forward to combining with Gresham Worldwide,” commented John Regazzi, Chief Executive Officer of Giga. “Gresham’s operations complement Giga well with little overlap. The combination accelerates Giga’s efforts to grow in attractive market areas by adding scale, production capacity, engineering, R&D expertise, and global reach with access to many new customers. The combined entity will be well-positioned to drive organic and inorganic growth, realize cost synergies and leverage management’s expertise to drive value for our shareholders.”

“Gresham Worldwide aims to accelerate growth, both organically and through acquisitions of similar providers of bespoke technology solutions for defense customers,” commented Jonathan R. Read, Chief Executive Officer of Gresham. “Joining with Giga, a well-established developer of key technologies for defense applications, enables Gresham to better serve customers in our core markets and unlock synergies across our operating subsidiaries. Combining with Giga expands Gresham’s presence in the US defense market -- adding strong management, innovative technology and enhanced engineering resources to benefit investors, customers and employees alike. We also gain access to public capital markets that will allow for more creative growth strategies.”

The Agreement contemplates that Giga will acquire Gresham from BitNile in exchange for shares of Giga common stock and preferred stock and that Giga will repurchase or redeem its currently outstanding shares of preferred stock. Currently outstanding shares of Giga common stock will remain outstanding. As a result of and immediately following these transactions, the combined entity will continue as a publicly traded company, approximately 68% of which will be owned by BitNile.

The transactions are subject to the approval of Giga’s shareholders and other customary conditions. The parties expect to complete Giga’s acquisition of Gresham during the first calendar quarter of 2022.

About Giga-tronics Incorporated

Giga-tronics Incorporated is a publicly held company, traded on the OTCQB under the symbol "GIGA". Giga produces RADAR filters and Microwave Integrated Components for use in military defense applications as well as sophisticated RADAR and Electronic Warfare test products primarily used in electronic warfare test & emulation applications.

About Gresham Worldwide Incorporated

Gresham Worldwide, Inc. is a private holding company that owns Enertec Systems 2001 Ltd, RELEC Electronics Ltd, Microphase Corporation and Gresham Power Electronics Ltd. The company offers competitive solutions for Electronic Warfare, Power Conversion & Electronics, RF Microwave & Filter Applications, IED, VBIED & UAIED Counter Measures, Drone and Robotics technologies. While the Gresham and its subsidiaries primarily support the Defense & Aerospace industry as well mission critical applications in Transportation, Industrial and Medical Technology market sectors.

