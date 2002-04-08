Logo
Gex Management Inc. and Quad M solutions Inc. enter into a Technology support and Marketing agreement

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
  • Deal Makes Gex Management Cash Flow and earnings positive
  • Enter into an equity swap agreement

Dallas, TX, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gex Management Inc. (GXXM) has signed a technology support agreement with Quad M Solutions Inc. (

MMMM, Financial). Under the agreement, GXXM will provide on going back office, tech support and product development. GXXM will receive $5 per employee per month for each employee with full insurance benefits. There is a minimum of $100,000 a month payment. GXXM’s vast expertise in blockchain, digital wallet and DeFi technology has proven crucial to aiding Quad M Solution’s transition to a Insurtech and Payment technology company. To further incentivise each corporation to aid each other, GXXM and MMMM have agreed to an equity swap agreement with each side signing a two year lockup. GXXM is to receive 10 million common shares of MMMM, and MMMM is to receive a convertible preferred into 20 million shares of GXXM.

Mr. Joseph Frontiere said “GXXM has a top flight technical team with experience in Blockchain and DiFi technology. Quad M needed such expertise to finalize the development of its on-boarding technology called LOLA and its payment and payroll technology. This deal allows GXXM to become a profitable and cash flow positive company. It actually replaces an almost exact amount of MMMM expenses with a significant upgrade. The share exchange will allow both companies to benefit from each others’ bright future.”

About GEX Management

GEX Management, Inc. is a Management Consulting company providing high end Strategy and EnterpriseTechnology Consulting solutions to public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors. http://www.gexmanagement.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of (1934). You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "likely," "possibly," "probably," "goal," "opportunity," "objective," "target," "assume," "outlook," "guidance," "predicts," "appears," "indicator" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, Gex Managemtnt, in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, may from time to time issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies, or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, profits, pricing, operating expenses or other aspects of operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our expectations, estimates, and projections at the time such statements are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate.

The actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements.

Contact: [email protected]

