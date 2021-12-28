Sidus Space Chief Technology Officer, Jamie Adams, Participates in Zero-G Flight Demonstration of Dhruva Space's CubeSat Deployer

Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Sidus Space Chief Technology Officer, Jamie Adams, Participates in Zero-G Flight Demonstration of Dhruva Space's CubeSat Deployer

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2021 / Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, is pleased to share that Jamie Adams, CTO of Sidus Space, participated in a Zero-G flight to test Dhruva Space's CubeSat deployer in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

The purpose of the Zero-G flight demonstration was to simulate a microgravity environment to test the spring-loaded mechanisms and electronics that unlatch the door on the CubeSat launcher. Zero-G utilizes a specially modified Boeing 727-200 that flies in parabolic arcs to create a weightless environment for clients seeking to achieve technological advances.

Sidus Space will integrate Dhruva's CubeSat deployer with their own Phoenix Deployer which is in development and will be launched using Sidus Space's SSIKLOPS from the International Space Station National Lab. The Phoenix Deployer accommodates a customized configuration of 3, 6 or 12 CubeSat deployers depending on mission need. This combined capability will allow the Sidus Space / Dhruva Space partnership to offer full-service CubeSat launch options to customers.

Sidus Space and Dhruva Space entered into a partnership in 2020 to collaborate and catalyze the design, development and commercialization of new innovative space technologies and services. This partnership, which leverages each company's technologies, increases the breadth and depth related to both offerings and customers.

Due to tight timing with scheduling and Covid-19 restrictions, the Dhruva Space technical team was unable to travel to the US from India to participate and asked Sidus Space to support the demonstration on their behalf.

Dhruva Space is an award-winning space technology company focused on building full-stack space engineering solutions. The company is based out of Hyderabad, India, and Graz, Austria.

image-1.pngimage.png

(Jamie Adams, Sidus Space CTO, participates in a Zero-G flight to test Dhruva Space's CubeSat deployer.)

About Sidus Space
Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility. Sidus Space focuses on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, with a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Sidus Space makes it easy for any corporation, industry, or vertical to start their journey off-planet with our rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a "Satellite-as-a-Service" provider, we become your trusted Mission Partner from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond.

Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'should,' 'target,' 'will,' 'would' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the 'Risk Factors' section of the final prospectus dated December 13, 2021 filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contacts

Investor Relations
James Carbonara
[email protected]
+1-646-755-7412

Media
Karen Soriano
[email protected]
+1-443-900-2437

Sidusspace.com

SOURCE: Sidus Space, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/679825/SidusSpace-Chief-Technology-Officer-Jamie-AdamsParticipates-inZero-GFlightDemonstration-of-Dhruva-Spaces-CubeSatDeployer

img.ashx?id=679825

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus