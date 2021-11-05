Biotricity Expands Distribution of New Bioheart Device on Amazon.com

New Heart Monitoring Solution Delivers Personalized Heart Health Insights Directly to Your Smartphone

Now Easy to Buy and Use: No Prescription Needed for Advanced Heart and Lifestyle Solution

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2021 / Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) a modern medical technology company delivering innovative, remote biometric monitoring solutions, today announced it has expanded the distribution of its new Bioheart heart monitor system, a direct-to-consumer device that offers the same continuous heart monitoring technology used by physicians, on Amazon.com.

Last month the company launched commercial sales of its Bioheart device. To improve availability and expand outreach, Biotricity has now listed it for purchase on Amazon.com at: Bioheart on Amazon for $199 with a special introductory price of $149 for a limited time. You can view the Bioheart heart monitor in use here.

"We are aiming to transform the cardiac health marketplace and believe the Bioheart system will play an important role in that endeavor," said Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Biotricity Founder and CEO, "The Bioheart device is an important component of our full spectrum, ‘virtual cardiac clinic' of mobile cardiac care and lifestyle solutions. It will be fully integrated with a growing number of cardiology practices through our cloud-based ‘Biosphere' ecosystem that we plan to fully roll out in 2022, allowing physicians to get a more holistic view of a patient's health.

"The ability to offer Bioheart on Amazon expands the availability for the public to easily access the benefits of this exciting technology," Dr. Waqaas added.

The launch of Bioheart opens a new market and revenue stream for Biotricity while expanding the company's total addressable market by $1.24B. Heart conditions are intermittent, requiring long-term data collection for effective insights and lifestyle management. With continuous monitoring, Bioheart reinvents personal heart management with retrospective snapshots and long-term data collection.

Introducing a groundbreaking new capability, users can collect data for hours, days, weeks, months, and even years! They can create snapshots of rhythm data by reviewing past data and marking it for personal records. These are first-of-its-kind features that will help individuals look back at their data for a richer understanding of their lifestyle impact and heart health.

Bioheart features include:

Built-in dry contacts for data collection

Advanced data collection - three different heart views

24/7 continuous rhythm recording

48-hour battery life

Personalized analytics

Bluetooth connected

With the Bioheart smartphone app, users can:

View electrical heart rhythm live on the app

View data on advanced heart metrics such as electrical heart rhythm, heart rate and heart rate variability

View historical heart rate ranges

Create a heart rhythm diary and save snapshots of heart activity

Easily create retrospective snapshots, a first-of-its kind capability

Easily export and share heart data with a physician

Bioheart incorporates the Company's proprietary advanced heart technology, combined with powerful analytics and continuous rhythm recording, to help individuals understand and improve their heart health. Individuals can track their heart statistics 24/7 with three different views of the heart, which can be streamed live on the Bioheart smartphone app. Bioheart is the most accurate heart monitor available without a prescription.

Bioheart retails for $199 and is available at a special price of $149, for a limited time, on Amazon or www.bioheart.com. The app is available on Apple's App Store and on Google Play.

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

Bioheart name, logo, and tag lines are trademarks of Biotricity Inc. US and International Patents Pending. Bioheart does not require a prescription.

Bioheart does not diagnose, treat, or repair heart disease. Bioheart is not intended to be a diagnostic tool, or for clinical use, or clinical interpretation, and is meant to be a lifestyle and wellness solution for individuals. If users of the Bioheart are concerned about the data obtained from the device, they should consult a medical professional directly for further advice. Biotricity disclaims any representation made, whether explicitly or implicitly, which would suggest the accuracy of the data obtained is suitable for clinical interpretation.

Bioheart as described herein, and subsequent versions, may or may not be the same as advertised and may or may not differ in features and functionality. Any statements made herein in relation to Bioheart, its features, functionality are based on design and concepts that the company believe are achievable, but the functionality may be different.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "should," "would," "will," "could," "scheduled," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "seek," "project," or "goal" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans, objectives and goals of management for future operations, including plans, objectives or goals relating to the design, development and commercialization of Bioflux or any of the Company's other proposed products or services, (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the Company's future financial performance, (iv) the regulatory regime in which the Company operates or intends to operate and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of its products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand the Company's business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. There cannot be any assurance that the Company will ever become profitable. During the three months ended June 30, 2020 the Company incurred a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $3.4 million. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

CONTACTS

Media

Bospar

[email protected]

Investor relations

Biotricity Investor Relations

[email protected]

1.800.951.3348

Mark Forney

MKR Group, Inc.

12198 Ventura Blvd., Suite 200

Los Angeles, CA 91604

[email protected]

SOURCE: Biotricity, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/679831/Biotricity-Expands-Distribution-of-New-Bioheart-Device-on-Amazoncom



