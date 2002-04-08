OptimizeRx's Evidence-Based Physician Engagement Solution Named One of the Most Innovative Products of the Year by PM360

ROCHESTER, Mich., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”)( OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy, announced its Evidence-based Physician Engagement solution has been recognized as one of the most innovative products of the year for life sciences by PM360.

OptimizeRx’s Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution uses the Company’s AI-driven Therapy Initiation and Persistence Platform to deliver insights in real time. Using predictive analytics via machine learning methods, the platform can assist healthcare providers (HCPs) in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations. This application of real-world evidence (RWE) in practice translates to better support for providers as they look to make the best treatment decisions for their patients, especially for those with complex dosing requirements or chronic disease indications.

Steve Silvestro, OptimizeRx’s chief commercial officer said, “We launched our evidence-based engagement solution with a ‘patient first’ focus to help manufacturers identify which HCPs to engage by first identifying if they have patients in need of support, based on where they are in their care journey and disease state. This approach helps reduce delay in support delivery and can make a compelling difference in patients’ lives. We continue to see growing interest from pharma manufacturers, and we have already successfully onboarded several enterprise clients this year. This early success demonstrates the need for technologies that improve patient treatment outcomes through a real-time approach to leveraging RWE at the point of care. With the ongoing uncertainties caused by COVID-19 and its variants, we see continued demand for this solution growing over time as adoption increases, especially for specialty medications with complex dosing requirements.”

PM360, a leading trade magazine for marketing decision-makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries, publishes its Innovation issue each December. Its 10th annual Innovation Issue serves as a guide to the year’s most innovative companies, startups, divisions, products, services, and strategies from within the healthcare and life sciences industries. This comprehensive overview of the year’s most innovative achievements in these six categories helps other companies in the industry to find potential partners and offerings that can help them advance healthcare and life sciences.

“Out of necessity, 2021 was one of the most innovative years for our industry, so to be among the selections for this year’s Innovations Issue truly speaks volumes to what these companies, offerings, and strategies have been able to accomplish,” says Anna Stashower, CEO, Publisher, and Editor-in-Chief of PM360. “In the midst of a crisis, our industry’s brightest minds found ways to solve issues caused by the pandemic, improve upon ways healthcare and pharma operates, and envision a better future where we are able to be more agile, accommodating, and prepared for whatever comes next.”

PM360 received hundreds of submissions from across the healthcare and life sciences industries. The editorial staff of PM360 evaluated each submission and selected their picks for the most innovative, regardless of category. Ultimately, 52 total innovations were featured in the issue.

All of this year’s selections can be found at: www.pm360online.com/pm360-presents-the-2021-innovators.

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal’s targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the “360” in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing a full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is the best-in-class health technology company enabling care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 60% of U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through a technology platform embedded within a proprietary point-of-care network, OptimizeRx helps patients start and stay on their medications.

For more information, follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “designed”, “could”, “may”, “should”, “will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s growth, business plans and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s business, the economy, and other future conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other risks summarized in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OptimizeRx Contact

Andy D’Silva, SVP Corporate Finance

[email protected]



Media Relations Contact

Maira Alejandra, Media Relations Manager

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

[email protected]