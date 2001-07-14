Roth CH Acquisition V Co. Announces the Separate Trading of Its Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing January 5, 2022

Roth CH Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ: ROCLU) (the “Company”) announced today that, commencing January 5, 2022, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company’s common stock and warrants included in the units.

No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The shares of common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols “ROCL” and “ROCLW,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “ROCLU.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of common stock and warrants.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211229005056/en/