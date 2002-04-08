Logo
Nubeva Confirms Plans to Release Initial Ransomware Reversal Product and Commence Orders in January 2022

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA, NBVAF), a developer of advanced security software solutions, announces that it plans to release the initial version of its breakthrough Ransomware Reversal product by the end of January and will begin to accept orders. In addition, the company has expanded its early access program to allow for pre-release testing and evaluations by prospective customers and strategic partners.

“With ransomware gangs exploiting open vulnerabilities, such a Log4j, and the general acceleration in sophistication and magnitude, we feel it is our responsibility to get this product to market as soon as possible. Our technology will allow organizations to reduce downtime and get back to business without paying the ransom in the event of an attack,” said Steve Perkins, CMO and Head of Product. “As we have met significant internal milestones, we feel we are on track to get our solution to the market in January.”

Nubeva announced in 2021 that it has produced software that can universally decrypt and recover from ransomware encryption attacks. The software runs on a computer and can learn and intercept copies of encryption keys utilized in an attack. With keys available, decryption is not only possible but is simple and quick. The solution is designed to fill a growing market gap between cybersecurity defenses and backup and recovery solutions that modern Ransomware exploits.

More info on Ransomware Reversal: Here

To schedule a private briefing or discuss early access and licensing: Request Here

To watch the company’s public overview on this solution: Watch Here

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Nubeva’s next-generation SKI (Session Key Intercept) technology represents a better, faster, easier, and lower-cost alternative to legacy decryption. Our solution provides a complete option for manufacturers, integrators, and managed services providers of cybersecurity and application assurance solutions. Today, nearly all network traffic uses TLS (formerly SSL) for security and privacy. Yet, enterprises still must see the data-in-motion to detect and respond to cybersecurity threats and application performance issues. With constant evolution in TLS protocols and the advancements in application, network, and computing architectures, gaps continue to grow in the legacy decryption methods. Nubeva’s SKI technology represents the next-generation solution for the industry moving forward. Visit nubeva.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the cybersecurity industry. Although the Company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments, and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release, and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional information, please contact:

Steve Perkins

[email protected]

714-866-6600

