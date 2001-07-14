Tyler Technologies Named a Top Workplace in Troy, Michigan, for Fifth Consecutive Year

Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) has been named to the Detroit Free Press’ %26ldquo%3B2021+Top+Workplaces%26rdquo%3B list in Michigan for the fifth year in a row. Tyler was ranked 15th in the large company category, which comprises companies that have more than 500 local employees.

“We are pleased to once again be recognized by the Detroit Free Press as a top workplace in Michigan this year,” said Bryan Proctor, president of Tyler’s Public Safety Division, which is headquartered in Troy. “Especially during a year where many of our employees worked remotely, we’re proud to have maintained a strong company culture and a reinforced commitment to serving the public sector. I’m humbled to work alongside such a driven team.”

The Detroit Free Press partnered with Energage, an employee research and culture technology firm, to administer an employee engagement survey related to workplace culture. The rankings are based solely on employee survey feedback, which is analyzed based on Energage’s objective criteria.

More than 3,300 employers in Michigan were invited to have their employees take the survey. Of employees who received questionnaires, nearly 57,000 responded. There were 174 employers who earned recognition as top workplaces this year among the small, midsize, and large employer categories.

More than 550 employees work in Tyler's Troy office, home to its Public Safety Division, which develops software solutions for police, fire, and EMS agencies. The Troy location is also home to the company's New World™ ERP staff, who provide integrated public administration solutions. Tyler has more than 6,600 employees nationwide.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211228005008/en/