3 Industrial Stocks to Ring in the New Year With

Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

3 Industrial Stocks to Ring in the New Year With

These companies outperformed the S&P 500 in 2021

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • These stocks are undervalued based on the Peter Lynch value.
Article's Main Image

With 2021 coming to a close, investors are looking ahead to a new year and are searching for new value opportunities to take advantage of.

Despite headwinds from new variants of the Covid-19 virus, supply chain disruptions and rising inflation causing concern, investors may find value prospects among industrial companies that outperformed the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index by at least 20% over the past 12 months.

According to GuruFocus’ Industry Overview, sectors in this portion of the market include industrial products, transportation, aerospace and defense and business services, among others.

1476251558793670656.png

As of Dec. 29, the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, found several stocks that had a higher return relative to the index for the period. It also looked for companies with a business predictability rank of at least one out of five stars, a 10-year revenue per share growth rate of at least 1% and a price-earnings ratio below 15.

Stocks that met these criteria as were Amerco Inc. (

UHAL, Financial), Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR, Financial) and Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX, Financial).

The benchmark index has posted a return of roughly 27.46% for the year.

Amerco

Outperforming the index by approximately 30.94% over the past 12 months, Amerco (

UHAL, Financial) has a $14.15 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $721.85 on Wednesdaywith a price-earnings ratio of 14, a price-book ratio of 2.55 and a price-sales ratio of 2.63.

The Peter Lynch chart suggests the stock is undervalued.

1476230002143096832.png

The Reno, Nevada-based company, which owns rental truck operator U-Haul, has a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 4 out of 10. Despite issuing approximately $1.5 billion in new long-term debt, it is at a manageable level due to adequate interest coverage. The low Altman Z-Score of 2, however, indicates it is under some pressure since assets are building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing. The return on invested capital also overshadows the weighted average cost of capital, indicating value creation in occurring as the company grows.

Amerco’s profitability scored an 8 out of 10 rating. Despite having a declining operating margin, it is supported by returns on equity, assets and capital that outperform over half of its competitors. The company also has a high Piotroski F-Score of 8 out of 9, which suggests business conditions are healthy, while consistent earnings and revenue growth contributed to a predictability rank of 3.5 out of five stars. According to GuruFocus, companies with this rank return an average of 9.3% annually over a 10-year period.

Of the gurus invested in Amerco,

David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake with 2.86% of its outstanding shares. Other top guru investors include Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio), the Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Hotchkis & Wiley, Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) and Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio).

Builders FirstSource

Beating the benchmark by around 71.64%% over the past year, Builders FirstSource (

BLDR, Financial) has a market cap of $16.2 billion; its shares were trading around $84.45 on Wednesday with a price-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-book ratio of 3 and a price-sales ratio of 0.89.

According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is undervalued.

1476235502700163072.png

Headquartered in Dallas, the company manufactures and supplies building materials and prefabricated components. Its financial strength was rated 6 out of 10 by GuruFocus on the back of a high Altman Z-Score of 4.49. Although the company has issued new long-term debt in recent years, it is at a manageable level due to sufficient interest coverage. The ROIC also eclipses the WACC, indicating value creation is occurring.

Builders FirstSource’s profitability fared even better with a 7 out of 10 rating, driven by operating margin expansion, strong returns that top a majority of industry peers and a high Piotrsoksi F-Score of 7. It also has a one-star predictability rank. GuruFocus says companies with this rank return an average of 1.1% annually.

With 0.35% of outstanding shares,

Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) is Builders FirstSource’s largest guru shareholder. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) and several other gurus also have positions in the stock.

Louisiana-Pacific

Topping the S&P 500 by roughly 80.49% in 2021, Louisiana-Pacific (

LPX, Financial) has a $6.93 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $78.71 on Wednesday with a price-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-book ratio of 5.19 and a price-sales ratio of 1.8.

Based on the Peter Lynch chart, the stock appears to be undervalued.

1476243639507316736.png

The Nashville, Tennessee-based building materials manufacturer’s financial strength and profitability were both rated 7 out of 10 by GuruFocus. In addition to a comfortable level of interest coverage, the company is supported by a robust Altman Z-Score of 9.57 that indicates it is in good standing. The ROIC also exceeds the WACC, so value is being created.

Louisiana-Pacific is being supported by strong margins and returns that outperform a majority of competitors. It also has a high Piotroski F-Score of 8 and a one-star predictability rank.

Pioneer Investments is the company’s largest guru shareholder with 0.28% of its outstanding shares. Cohen, Simons’ firm,

Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio), Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio), Scott Black (Trades, Portfolio) and Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio) also have positions in Louisiana-Pacific.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus