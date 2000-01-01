GMO's Equity Dislocation Strategy

Also check out:
A decade of low rates and tepid growth has seen investors aggressively bid up the relative valuations of Growth stocks. The current valuation spread between Value and Growth is absurdly wide and this extreme dislocation in the market provides one of the most exciting investment opportunities we have seen in decades. Listen to why Ben Inker, Co-Head of Asset Allocation, describes the scale of the opportunity as looking similar to the one created by the TMT bubble.
