Japanese equities are a relatively inefficient asset class undergoing significant structural changes. They provide a compelling long term opportunity, particularly to investors willing to engage with company management. Value stocks are especially attractive in Japan today given wide valuation discounts. Drew Edwards, Head of Usonian Japan Equity, discusses these topics as well as the unique attributes that lie behind the attractiveness of Japanese equities.

