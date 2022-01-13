Absolute Software to Present at Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Logo
Absolute+Software%26trade%3B (NASDAQ:ABST) (

TSX:ABST, Financial), a leader in self-healing Zero Trust solutions, today announced the company will present at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 13, 2022.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available via the Absolute+Investor+Relations+website.

About Absolute Software
Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) (

TSX:ABST, Financial) accelerates customers’ shift to work-from-anywhere through the industry’s first self-healing Zero Trust platform, helping to ensure maximum security and uncompromised productivity. Absolute is the only solution embedded in more than half a billion devices, offering a permanent digital connection that intelligently and dynamically applies visibility, control and self-healing capabilities to endpoints, applications, and network access to help ensure their cyber resilience tailored for distributed workforces. Trusted by nearly 16,000 customers, G2 recognized Absolute as a leader in Zero Trust Networking in the Fall of 2021.

©2021 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE and the ABSOLUTE logo are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols ™ and ® in proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.

