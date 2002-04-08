Draganfly Selected to Implement Health and Safety Program to Keep Events Safe During CES® 2022

Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence platform continues to provide seamless and non-invasive solutions that are helping organizations host safe events and gatherings



Los Angeles, CA., Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. ( DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce that the Company’s Varigard pathogen and surface sanitizer spray will be implemented ahead of the Drone Racing League’s Vegas Championship Race Presented by T-Mobile outside T-Mobile Arena and the EDGE22 plenary sessions at the Park Theater in the Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Both events are taking place during the Consumer Electronics Show (“CES®”), which is running from January 5-8, 2022. Draganfly’s Varigard pathogen and surface spray will be administered in partnership with Global Aerial Management Group .

Draganfly’s Varigard pathogen and surface spray provide a one-of-a-kind, revolutionary organic sanitizer that is capable of up to 24-hour pathogen sequestration and kill-efficacy. Delivered using Draganfly’s patented drone technology or by hand, the spray is a crucial part of the Company’s Vital Intelligence health and safety solution, which is able to screen, detect, assess, protect and provide continuous action against the potential threat of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

Crews will administer Draganfly’s Varigard pathogen and surface spray ahead of the DRL Vegas Championship Race Presented by T-Mobile on January 5, 2022. Marking the finale of the 2021-22 DRL World Championship Season, the most competitive drone racing series, the event will feature the world's best drone pilots, a custom-designed outdoor course, and a free Weezer concert. The DRL Vegas Championship Race will air on NBC and Twitter at 10 am PST / 1 pm EST on February 5 and 20, 2022.

Draganfly’s Varigard pathogen and surface spray will be administered using the Company’s patented drone technology ahead of the EDGE22 plenary sessions at the Park Theater.

EDGE, formerly CES® Government, is produced by the Government Business Executive Forum , which is an exclusive organization of senior technology, regulated industries, and government professionals.

“Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence platform is dedicated to providing organizations with seamless and non-invasive solutions that allow people to convene in a safe environment,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to help work with the incredible team at Global Aerial Management Group to implement Draganfly’s Varigard pathogen and surface spray to ensure attendees can confidently enjoy the DRL Vegas Championship Race and EDGE22.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Draganfly to deliver superior disinfecting and sanitizing services during events,” said Toni Drummond, CEO of Global Aerial Management Group. “Providing a safe environment is crucial as attendees prepare to watch DRL pilots in the Vegas Championship Race or connect with political government professionals and some of the most recognized names in technology during EDGE22.”

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. ( DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 20 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

For additional investor information visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/dpro or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc .

About The Drone Racing League

The Drone Racing League (DRL) is the world's premier, professional drone racing property. The best drone pilots in the world fly in the league and millions of fans watch them race on NBC, NBCSN and Twitter. With ground-breaking technology and immersive, high-speed races through virtual and live events, DRL is creating a new era of sports, combining both esports and real-life competition.

Founded by Nicholas Horbaczewski in 2015, DRL is a privately held company headquartered in NYC. For more information, visit www.drl.io . To join the conversation, follow DRL on Facebook at facebook.com/ thedroneracingleague , on Twitter @DroneRaceLeague, and on Instagram @thedroneracingleague.

About Global Aerial Management Group

Global Aerial Management Group (GAMG) is a full service manned and unmanned aviation services company. Our private jet charter division specializes in tours, productions, corporate travel, mass movements and activations. Our unmanned division was created to complement and offer solutions via drone as we explore the new technology and innovation in UAS and autonomous flight. We are career aviators with specialized knowledge in the world of unmanned aerial vehicles and beyond.



GAMG is a proud 100% Women Owned and Operated business. For more information, please visit www.globalaerialgroup.com .

