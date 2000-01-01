Why Deep Value Investing No Longer Works

🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Why Deep Value Investing No Longer Works

This style of investing has struggled for years

Author's Avatar
Just now
Summary
  • Ben Graham popularized deep value investing
  • The style has struggled in recent years as markets and capital structures have changed
Article's Main Image

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) built the foundations of his career using a deep value investment strategy. He followed in the footsteps of his mentor, Benjamin Graham, who designed a process of investing based on the idea that investors should look to buy stocks trading at a deep discount to the net value of their assets.

This wasn't the only investing strategy Graham devised, but it is the one he is best known for. And it worked for a long time; Buffett was not the only investor who made a substantial fortune following this approach. Other investors such as Walter Schloss, Rick Guerin and

Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) also built impressive track records following the ideas laid out in Graham's teachings.

Consigned to history

This old value investing style has almost been consigned to history over the past couple of decades. Very few, if any, high-profile investors still follow the approach Graham put forward for finding stocks trading at a significant discount to the value of their assets. Although he is still highly regarded by many investors who use some of his ideas, namely the principle of buying stocks trading at a significant discount to intrinsic value (commonly known as the margin of safety), it's undeniable that the deep value style isn't the cash cow it once was.

Many value investors have shifted away from looking for cheap stocks to searching for stocks that look cheap compared to their growth potential. This is the approach Buffett himself has popularized, replacing his mentor in the eyes of many investors. Now that market information is so readily available to investors and massive amounts of cheap debt are so readily available to companies, the rules of the game have changed.

That is not to say deep value investing no longer works. Deep value investing has become more challenging since Graham's time as the dissemination of information has vastly increased the number of value investors looking for opportunities around the world.

Online trading and interconnected global markets are two factors that have also reduced the number of opportunities as any investor around the world can buy a stock at the click of a button. Back in Graham's day, it was not uncommon for value investors to have to go hunting for stock certificates, knocking on doors to agree to deals to buy share certificates at a price both parties thought appropriate. This lack of efficiency only increased the opportunities for those who were able and willing to do the extra leg work.

This is just one reason why deep value investing has fallen out of favor. Another reason is the general shift away from using hard assets to produce returns. Intellectual and intangible assets are often far more valuable and productive to companies in the digital economy.

However, placing a value on these assets is usually far more difficult than it would be for hard assets such as ships and factories. Indeed, there is no correct answer to the question of how much intellectual property is worth. A second-hand ship is worth as much as someone else is willing to pay for it.

Another reason why Graham's strategy would not work in today's markets is that he often owned large numbers of preferred shares and bonds in his portfolio. These assets tended to have a more defined fixed payoff structure than common stocks.

Unfortunately, preferred shares have really fallen out of favor since the early 1900s. There is still an opportunity for profit in the bond market, however. Distressed debt hedge funds specialize in this area of the market, although this section of the market tends to be off-limits for individual investors as large amounts of capital are required.

Put simply, there is no one specific reason why deep value investing has fallen out of favor in recent decades. A number of factors have contributed to its decline.

The lack of opportunities is a real problem. Most successful value investors owned a well-diversified portfolio of stocks, up to 100 in some cases. According to my research, just 15 U.S. companies are trading below the value of their net assets today. That would make it very difficult to replicate the sort of diversified portfolio required to achieve attractive returns from deep value investing.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus