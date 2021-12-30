Rupert's Crossing Announces Completion of Initial Public Offering

🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Rupert's Crossing Announces Completion of Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / Rupert's Crossing Capital Inc. (TSXV:RUCC.P) (the "Corporation"), a capital pool company, is pleased to announce that it has completed its initial public offering of 2,000,000 common shares at the price of $0.10 per common share for gross proceeds of $200,000 (the "Offering") and has filed for listing as a Capital Pool Company on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the "Agent") acted as agent for the Offering. The common shares of the Corporation were approved for listing on the TSXV on December 21, 2021 and are expected to commence trading on the TSXV on December 23, 2021 under the trading symbol "RUCC.P".

As a result of the closing of the Offering, the Corporation now has 5,000,000 common shares issued and outstanding, 3,000,000 common shares of which are subject to TSXV escrow restrictions, 200,000 common shares reserved for issuance upon the exercise of agent's options granted upon completion of the Offering exercisable at a price of $0.10 per common share within 30 months from the date of issuance (the "Agent's Options") and 500,000 common shares reserved for issuance upon the exercise of stock options issued to directors and officers of the Corporation exercisable at a price of $0.10 per common shares within 60 months from the date of grant.

The Agent received a cash commission equal to 10% of the total gross proceeds of the Offering, a corporate finance fee and the Agent's Options exercisable at a price of $0.10 per common share up to June 23, 2024.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Corporation to identify and evaluate assets or businesses for acquisition with a view to completing a "Qualifying Transaction" pursuant to the Capital Pool Company program of the TSXV as disclosed in the Corporation's prospectus dated September 28, 2021.

The following individuals comprise the Corporation's board of directors and management team: Jason D'Silva, President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Secretary-Treasurer, Director, Michael Binnion, Director and Maria Binnion, Director.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Rupert's Crossing Capital Inc.
Jason D'Silva, President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Secretary-Treasurer, Director
Telephone: (403) 777-1188
Email: [email protected]

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

THIS PRESS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAWS, IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN IN THE UNITED STATES. THESE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED OR EXEMPT THEREFROM.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Rupert's Crossing Capital Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/680276/Ruperts-Crossing-Announces-Completion-of-Initial-Public-Offering

img.ashx?id=680276

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus