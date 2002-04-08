Stephanie Hedrick Named General Manager of KTTC in Rochester, MN

🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Stephanie Hedrick Named General Manager of KTTC in Rochester, MN

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ATLANTA, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (: GTN) announced today that Stephanie Hedrick will become the General Manager of KTTC (NBC) in Rochester, Minnesota (DMA 151), effective January 10th.

In 2006, Stephanie began her television career as a reporter/producer Gray’s KWTX (CBS) in Waco, Texas. In 2013, she became the news director for Gray’s KOLN/KGIN (CBS) in Lincoln, Nebraska. In that position, Stephanie was instrumental in expanding the statewide news operation to include the market’s NBC affiliate as well as the NBC affiliate in North Platte, Nebraska. In 2017, Stephanie became the news director for Gray’s NBC affiliate KWQC in Davenport, Iowa.

“As our News Director at KWQC for the past four years, Stephanie has proven herself to be an outstanding leader,” said Gray Senior Vice President Mike King. “Under her leadership, KWQC has continued to grow market share and cemented its “Everywhere” brand in the minds of the Quad Cities viewers. She is an energetic, strategic thinking team builder who will join an already high performing team in Rochester.”

Stephanie is an East Texas native and graduate of Baylor University. She succeeds Bryce Caldwell, who assumed the General Manager position at WHNS (FOX) in Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina (DMA 38), upon Gray’s acquisition of Meredith Corporation last month.

About Gray:

Gray Television, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content. Gray is also the majority owner of Swirl Films

# # #

Attachment

ti?nf=ODQyMDA3NiM0NjM2NjIxIzIwMDk2MTE=
Gray-Television-Inc-.png
Gray Contacts:
Website: www.gray.tv
Bob Smith, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333
Kevin P. Latek, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus