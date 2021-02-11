Essentium Outlines How Industrial-Scale 3D Printing Unlocks New Value for Consumer Electronics Manufacturers at CES 2022

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentium, Inc. ("Essentium"), a leading innovator of industrial additive manufacturing ("AM") solutions that recently announced a planned business combination with Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: ACAH) ("Atlantic Coastal"), today announced that Elisa Teipel, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer and Co-founder, Essentium, will participate in a CES 2022 panel discussion hosted by Women in 3D Printing on how industrial-scale 3D printing is creating new value for consumer electronics manufacturing.

Dr. Teipel said, "The potential of AM in consumer electronics manufacturing is limitless, whether it's speeding up time to part with applications in the factory like tooling, jigs, fixtures, and assembly aids or enabling consumer electronics companies to experiment and innovate. The only question is when. The answer should be to start now—or risk getting left behind."

Dr. Teipel possesses more than a decade of experience in AM, including exploring new 3D printing applications and directing large-scale projects with consumer electronics, aerospace, and automotive manufacturers to ensure the successful commercialization of materials and technology.

At the event, Dr. Teipel will share insights into how AM is set to play an integral part in consumer electronics manufacturers' production lines, where millions of new electronic devices are being developed and manufactured each day. Every device requires a multitude of custom jigs, fixtures, pallets, nests, and assembly aids to produce. Traditionally these components are made in medium to low volumes with traditional subtractive manufacturing techniques, namely CNC milling. This results in long lead times and expensive tooling charges that are passed on to the customer as non-reoccurring engineering expenses.

During the panel Dr. Teipel will additionally provide details on how Essentium is creating an open ecosystem comprising the Essentium High Speed Extrusion (HSE™) 3D Printing Platform, an open software environment, and a broad choice of materials that ensure reliability, repeatability, and performance for industrial applications. As a result, customers can reap the benefits of dramatically reduced lead times, more design freedom, previously multi-component assemblies becoming single 3D printed parts, and immense business advantages through savings in materials and man-hours.

About Essentium

Essentium provides industrial 3D printing solutions that are disrupting traditional manufacturing processes by bringing product strength and production speed together, at scale, with a no-compromise engineering material set. Essentium manufactures and delivers innovative industrial 3D printers, materials, software, and services, enabling the world's top manufacturers to bridge the gap between 3D printing and machining and embrace the future of advanced manufacturing. Essentium is AS9100D certified and ITAR registered. For more information, visit www.essentium.com .

About Atlantic Coastal

Atlantic Coastal is a special purpose acquisition company that has agreed to a planned business combination with Essentium. For more information, please visit www.atlanticcoastalacquisition.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the proposed business combination (the "Proposed Business Combination") between Essentium and Atlantic Coastal, including statements regarding the benefits of the Proposed Business Combination, the anticipated timing of the Proposed Business Combination, the services offered by Essentium and the markets in which it operates, and Essentium's projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) the risk that the Proposed Business Combination may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of Atlantic Coastal's securities, (ii) the risk that the Proposed Business Combination may not be completed by Atlantic Coastal's business combination deadline and the potential failure to obtain an extension of the business combination deadline if sought by Atlantic Coastal, (iii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the Proposed Business Combination, including the receipt of the requisite approvals of Atlantic Coastal's shareholders and Essentium's stockholders, respectively, the satisfaction of the minimum trust account amount following redemptions by Atlantic Coastal's public shareholders and the receipt of certain governmental and regulatory approvals, (iv) the lack of a third party valuation in determining whether or not to pursue the Proposed Business Combination, (v) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the agreement and plan of merger, (vi) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the Proposed Business Combination on Essentium's business relationships, performance, and business generally, (vii) risks that the Proposed Business Combination disrupts current plans of Essentium and potential difficulties in Essentium employee retention as a result of the Proposed Business Combination, (viii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Essentium or against Atlantic Coastal related to the agreement and plan of merger or the Proposed Business Combination, (ix) the ability to maintain the listing of Atlantic Coastal's securities on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, (x) the price of Atlantic Coastal's securities may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Essentium plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Essentium's business and changes in the combined capital structure, (xi) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the Proposed Business Combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (xii) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, (xiii) the enforceability of Essentium's intellectual property, including its patents, and the potential infringement on the intellectual property rights of others, cyber security risks or potential breaches of data security, (xiv) the ability of Essentium to protect the intellectual property and confidential information of its customers, (xv) the risk of downturns in the highly competitive additive manufacturing industry, and (xvi) other risks and uncertainties described in Atlantic Coastal's registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-253003), which was originally filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 11, 2021 (the "Form S-1"), and its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by an investors as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Form S-1, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Registration Statement (as defined below), the proxy statement/prospectus contained therein, and the other documents filed by Atlantic Coastal from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused significant economic uncertainty. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Essentium and Atlantic Coastal assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities and other applicable laws. Neither Essentium nor Atlantic Coastal gives any assurance that either Essentium or Atlantic Coastal, respectively, will achieve its expectations.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the Proposed Business Combination, Atlantic Coastal will file a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") with the SEC, which will include a preliminary proxy statement to be distributed to holders of Atlantic Coastal's ordinary shares in connection with Atlantic Coastal's solicitation of proxies for the vote by Atlantic Coastal's shareholders with respect to the Proposed Business Combination and other matters as described in the Registration Statement, as well as the prospectus relating to the offer of securities to be issued to Essentium stockholders in connection with the Proposed Business Combination. After the Registration Statement has been filed and declared effective, Atlantic Coastal will mail a definitive proxy statement, when available, to its shareholders. The Registration Statement will include information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies to Atlantic Coastal's shareholders in connection with the Proposed Business Combination. Atlantic Coastal will also file other documents regarding the Proposed Business Combination with the SEC. Before making any voting decision, investors and security holders of Atlantic Coastal and Essentium are urged to read the Registration Statement, the proxy statement/prospectus contained therein, and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the Proposed Business Combination as they become available because they will contain important information about the Proposed Business Combination.

Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by Atlantic Coastal through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. In addition, the documents filed by Atlantic Coastal may be obtained free of charge from Atlantic Coastal's website at www.atlanticcoastalacquisition.com or by written request to Atlantic Coastal at Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp., 6 St Johns Lane, Floor 5, New York, NY 10013.

Participants in the Solicitation

Atlantic Coastal and Essentium and their respective directors and officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Atlantic Coastal's shareholders in connection with the Proposed Business Combination. Information about Atlantic Coastal's directors and executive officers and their ownership of Atlantic Coastal's securities is set forth in Atlantic Coastal's filings with the SEC. To the extent that holdings of Atlantic Coastal's securities have changed since the amounts printed in the Form S-1, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of those persons and other persons who may be deemed participants in the Proposed Business Combination may be obtained by reading the proxy statement/prospectus regarding the Proposed Business Combination when it becomes available. You may obtain free copies of these documents as described in the preceding paragraph.

Non-Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the Proposed Business Combination. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Atlantic Coastal, Essentium or the combined company, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Contacts

Essentium Investor Relations: [email protected]

Essentium Media Relations: [email protected]

Media Materials: www.essentium.com/press-room/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essentium-outlines-how-industrial-scale-3d-printing-unlocks-new-value-for-consumer-electronics-manufacturers-at-ces-2022-301453383.html

SOURCE Essentium, Inc.