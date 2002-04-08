Verizon Response: Unlimited call/text/data for customers impacted by Colorado wildfires

For media: we have b-roll, pictures, and additional information on our emergency response equipment available at our Emergency Resource Center - https://www.verizon.com/about/news/emergency-resource-center



What you need to know:

Verizon consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business customers* who have been most impacted by recent wildfires will receive unlimited calling, texting and data 1/4 - 1/10

Our Verizon Response Team is available 24/7 to deploy Verizon Frontline technology in support of first responders

DENVER, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For our consumer and small business customers impacted by the wildfires in Boulder County beginning Tuesday, January 4 through Monday, January 10, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting, and data to those customers who reside in areas most impacted by the wildfires.

Colorado: Boulder and Jefferson counties

Customers do not have to take any action to take advantage of the offer.

Our Verizon Response Team is available 24/7 to deliver Verizon Frontline technologies - including on-demand, emergency assistance - to first responders in the impacted areas. The Verizon Response Team is able to mobilize Verizon Frontline drones, charging stations, WiFi hotspots, devices, special equipment, emergency vehicles, and more to help enable mission-critical communications for local, state, and federal agencies across the country. First responder customers with wireless priority service should dial *272 or download the Priority Telecommunications Services app when placing calls.

Here’s a quote from Matt Carr - Verizon Consumer Vice President:

“Our thoughts are with all of those who have been impacted by the wildfires in Boulder and Jefferson County,” said Matt Carr, Verizon Consumer Group Vice President. “We hope this offer will give our customers one less thing to worry about, so they can focus on staying safe and working towards recovery.”

*small businesses with 50 lines or less

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Kacie Holder

[email protected]

949.404.9300