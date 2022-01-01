NVIDIA Expands Reach With New GeForce Laptops and Desktops, GeForce NOW Partners, and Omniverse for Creators

160+ Gaming and Studio Laptop Designs, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti for Laptops and RTX 3050 for Desktops; More Electronic Arts Games, Samsung TVs and AT&T Join GeForce NOW; Omniverse Extended to Millions of Creators



SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES—NVIDIA today set out the next direction of the ultimate platform for gamers and creators, unveiling more than 160 gaming and Studio GeForce®-based laptop designs, as well as new desktop and laptop GeForce RTX® GPUs and technologies.

The company also announced new RTX-accelerated content, and the expansion of both GeForce NOW™ cloud gaming and the NVIDIA Studio ecosystem, including the launch of NVIDIA Omniverse™ for creators.

“GeForce RTX is transforming gaming and opening up vast digital worlds. Today’s announcements further establish GeForce as the ultimate platform for gamers and creators,” said Jeff Fisher, senior vice president of consumer products at NVIDIA. “And GeForce NOW continues to grow as our platform for reaching billions of gamers.”

GeForce RTX Powering 160+ New Laptops

The world’s top manufacturers are bringing to market more than 160 gaming and Studio laptops based on the revolutionary NVIDIA Ampere architecture, with second-generation RT Cores for ray tracing and third-generation Tensor Cores for DLSS and AI, creating the thinnest, lightest and most powerful laptops ever.

Based on the latest generation of CPUs, these laptops offer a wide range of form factors, such as dual screens, easels, convertibles, and 14-inch screens, many sporting G-SYNC® and 1440p displays.

RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti Deliver New Levels of Performance

NVIDIA’s launch of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU brings the flagship 80 Ti class of GPUs to laptops for the first time. Featuring 16GB of the fastest GDDR6 memory ever shipped in a laptop, the RTX 3080 Ti delivers higher performance than the desktop NVIDIA TITAN RTX™. RTX 3080 Ti laptops start at $2,499.

The new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is up to 70 percent faster than RTX 2070 SUPER laptops and can deliver 100 frames per second at 1440p resolution. RTX 3070 Ti laptops start at $1,499.

Laptops powered by both of these new GPUs will be available starting on Feb. 1.

NVIDIA also introduced the fourth generation of Max-Q technologies, which have revolutionized laptop performance since their introduction four years ago. These features include CPU Optimizer, Rapid Core Scaling and Battery Boost 2.0, which further enhance efficiency, performance and battery life.

New NVIDIA Studio Laptops and Apps

NVIDIA is further expanding its Studio platform of hardware, software and exclusive applications that helps creators get from concept to completion faster.

This includes a major update to NVIDIA Canvas , a painting application that uses AI to generate landscape images from simple brush strokes. Built from NVIDIA’s GauGAN2® research , the app produces images that are 4x higher resolution than in the past, with five additional elements like flowers and bushes. The new Canvas app is free to download .

The Studio platform also includes a wide range of NVIDIA Studio laptops, with designs from ASUS, MSI and Razer powered by the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti laptop GPUs. With the latest RTX GPUs, these laptops are on average 7x faster for 3D rendering than the latest MacBook Pro 16.(1) They support more than 200 creative applications, as well as RTX-accelerated ray tracing, AI and NVIDIA’s high-performance video processor, making them the perfect tool for any creator workflow.

NVIDIA Omniverse Launches For Creators

Further enriching the NVIDIA Studio ecosystem, NVIDIA Omniverse is now available at no cost to millions of individual creators with GeForce RTX and NVIDIA RTX GPUs. NVIDIA’s real-time 3D design collaboration and virtual world simulation platform empowers artists, designers and creators to connect and collaborate in leading design applications from their RTX-powered laptop or workstation.

A new platform feature, Omniverse Nucleus Cloud , is enabling simple “one-click-to-collaborate” sharing of large Omniverse 3D scenes. Artists can collaborate in real time from across the room or the globe without transferring massive datasets.

NVIDIA also introduced new platform developments for Omniverse Machinima — the Omniverse app that enables real-time collaboration to animate and manipulate characters in virtual worlds — with additional free game characters, objects and environments. Omniverse Audio2Face , which quickly and easily generates expressive facial animation from just an audio source, has been updated with blendshape support and direct export to Epic’s MetaHuman .

Introducing the New GeForce RTX 3050

NVIDIA further expanded its family of NVIDIA Ampere architecture-based GPUs with the GeForce RTX 3050 .

Bringing the performance and efficiency of the architecture to more gamers than ever, the RTX 3050 is the first 50-class desktop GPU to power the latest ray-traced games at over 60 frames per second. RTX 3050 makes ray tracing, which is the new standard in gaming, more accessible than ever before.

With 75 percent of gamers still playing on GTX GPUs, the 3050, which also includes second-generation RT cores as well as third generation Tensor cores for DLSS and AI, represents a compelling upgrade opportunity to step up to RTX.

The RTX 3050, which comes with 8GB of GDDR6 memory, starts at just $249 and will be available on Jan. 27 from NVIDIA’s worldwide partners.

New NVIDIA RTX Titles, Including New Ray Tracing, DLSS and Reflex Integrations

NVIDIA announced 10 new RTX games , which use GPU-accelerated ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex gaming technologies to provide new levels of realism. The new titles include The Day Before, Escape from Tarkov and the highly anticipated Ubisoft title Rainbow Six Extraction.

NVIDIA also announced seven new integrations of NVIDIA Reflex, its low-latency gaming platform, which better connects the player to the game.

The new Reflex games include iRacing, the world’s premier online racing simulator, Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Extraction, and Sony’s award-winning, fighting-based action-adventure game God of War .

A New Monitor Category - 1440p Esports

With the global growth in esports, the demand for esports displays has been doubling each year. 1080p displays have ruled esports for over a decade — as the lower resolution has enabled higher frame rates and faster refresh rates. With today’s top GeForce RTX GPUs rendering esports games well above 360 fps at 1440p, the industry is primed for a change.

NVIDIA Research found that 1440p 27-inch displays can improve aiming by up to 3 percent over traditional 1080 24-inch displays when aiming at small targets. For competitive games where every millisecond counts, 3 percent can often make the difference between victory and defeat.

NVIDIA announced four new displays in the 1440p esports category . The ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN features a 360Hz refresh rate. The AOC AG274QGM - AGON PRO Mini LED, MSI MEG 271Q Mini LED, and ViewSonic XG272G-2K Mini LED all feature mini-LED with a 300Hz refresh rate. All come with NVIDIA Esports Vibrance, Dual-Format and Reflex Analyzer features.

NVIDIA Reflex Ecosystem Expands

Over 20 million GeForce gamers compete with Reflex each month. As the popularity of the Reflex platform grows, so does the Reflex hardware ecosystem. NVIDIA announced six new Reflex monitors and six new Reflex mice.

There are now over 50 Reflex mice and monitors from 16 partners — all utilizing the Reflex Latency Analyzer, which allows gamers to easily measure system latency with a single click of the mouse.

GeForce NOW: The Ultimate Cloud Gaming Platform for PC Gamers

More games, more devices and improved networks are being delivered to the GeForce NOW ecosystem. Today NVIDIA announced the extension of its partnership with Electronic Arts, bringing Battlefield 4 and Battlefield V to GeForce NOW, streaming today.

NVIDIA also announced a partnership with Samsung to integrate GeForce NOW in its Smart TVs, starting in Q2 of this year. This follows last month’s beta release of the GeForce NOW app for LG 2021 WebOS Smart TVs. Teaming with AT&T as a 5G Technical Innovation partner, GeForce NOW is bringing the power of PC gaming to mobile devices. Starting in January, AT&T customers with a 5G device on a 5G unlimited plan, or qualifying unlimited plan, can get a six-month GeForce NOW Priority membership at no charge.(2)

(1) Render times measured in Autodesk Arnold, Blender Cycles 3.0, Chaos V-Ray GPU, OctaneRender, and Redshift. Studio laptop equipped with GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 12th gen Intel Core processors, 32GB RAM, Windows 11, NVIDIA Driver 510.50. Macbook Pro 16 equipped with M1 Max and 32GB RAM.

(2) Subject to change. Restrictions apply. See %3Cu%3Eatt.com%2Fgaming%3C%2Fu%3E for more details.

