HP at CES 2022: Unlocking the Power of Hybrid Work Experiences with Intelligent Collaboration and Creation Technology

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. today unveiled new devices and solutions designed to enhance collaboration and creation experiences so people can work and create wherever they are.

Hybrid work requires more than simply collaborating and working together. It challenges technology to provide the same experience no matter where people are. Workplaces are now wherever people want them to be, but the expectations of their work doesn’t change. People need to be seen and heard clearly and be productive and inspired.

“Hybrid changed everything. We now have more freedom to be productive and creative from anywhere,” said Alex Cho, president, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “Our hardware, software, and solutions innovations deliver the experiences needed to thrive in a hybrid world, providing the power to blend our most productive environments for work and creativity with our most inspired ideas.”

Collaborate with meaningful experiences for hybrid work

Continuing to build on the recent launch of HP Presence,1 HP added exciting new features for better video conferencing experiences. People can now enhance their onscreen image to personalize how they show up in meetings with the Appearance Filter, while the myHP application provides a single dashboard to control and customize their PC experience – like applying video settings across their conferencing apps with a single click. HP has also made its advanced collaboration technology available across more of its portfolio, including the EliteBook 800 G9 Series PCs, EliteBook 1000 G9 Series PC, ZBook Firefly G9, and Z40c and Z34c G3 Curved Displays, and newest Elite Dragonfly PCs. From 5MP cameras with HP Auto Frame to AI-based noise reduction filters and dynamic voice leveling technology, HP Presence delivers a better way to be seen, be heard, and share ideas for people outside of the meeting room.

Taking workforce collaboration to a whole new level, HP has expanded its portfolio of Elite Dragonfly devices, delivering on the customer demand for premium mobile devices when it comes to hybrid work. These devices drive progress towards increasing sustainability with recycled magnesium, aluminum, and ocean bound plastics.2

The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 with Windows 11 empowers mobile professionals to bring their best to every meeting. Still lighter than air at under 1kg3 and available in Slate Blue or Natural Silver, the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 is powered by 12th Gen Intel processors. The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 features a 13.5” clamshell design, while giving users more screen with a taller 3:2 aspect screen ratio to keep them productive. Enhanced by HP Presence, the Elite Dragonfly delivers an exceptional collaboration experience with Audio by Bang & Olufsen and four discrete amps working together to create immersive sound, HP Dynamic Voice Leveling automatically optimizing voice clarity, and AI-based noise reduction 2.0 enhances audio so people can be heard even when wearing a mask. Equipped with intelligent charging, the battery learns work patterns to optimize power consumption. HP Wolf Security for Business4 provides a resilient defense against malware and hacking.

Purpose-built for the mobile intensity of cloud-centric workstyles, the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook Enterprise is the world’s most advanced Chromebook for business.5 Delivering breakthrough collaboration experiences and security, the new premium Chromebook empowers business and cloud users with the simplicity of Chrome OS to collaborate, share and capture ideas. Designed with a tight integration with Chrome OS, the world’s first haptic trackpad on a Chromebook6 gives users a new dimension of control and responsiveness. Wrapped in a stunning 360-degree design and enhanced by HP Presence, the device features a 5MP camera with lowlight improvement for high-quality video chatting and four speakers expertly tuned with Audio by Bang & Olufsen create an immersive user experience. Users can also take notes and share ideas on the fly with an optional magnetic pen7 that attaches and charges wirelessly on the side of the device. As people start to travel again, keeping sensitive data private while on the go has become essential. The HP Sure View Reflect integrated privacy screen protects sensitive information while HP Sure Shutter blocks your webcam with a single click. Enabling comprehensive, multilayered security for business, the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is the world’s first Intel® vPro Chromebook.8

Hybrid work means every space is a meeting space. Whether you’re working from home, in the office, or somewhere in between, work together as if you’re in the same room as your colleagues with lifelike video and crisp audio with five new conferencing monitors designed to make your workspace more productive, collaborative, and immersive.

The HP E24m, E27m, and E34m Conferencing Monitors are the world’s most advanced conferencing monitor series9 that deliver the most authentic face-to-face meetings in your dedicated workspace. Present your best self on any call with a 5MP tiltable privacy webcam, improved lighting sensors, Windows Hello login, noise-cancelling mics, and front-firing speakers. Meeting over 200 quality benchmarks, these monitors are Zoom Certified so you can rest assured that you can be seen and heard with high-quality video and audio. Plus, when you are moving between spaces, simply connect your entire set up via one USB-C® cable10 for a clutter-free desk. When it comes to your wellbeing, protect your eyes with HP Eye Ease always-on low-blue light and work comfortably with four-way ergonomics.

For people looking for a sleek and easy-to-use conferencing experience, the HP M24 and M27 Webcam Monitors are ideal for connecting with friends and family or learning from home via a 5MP webcam, front-firing speakers, and noise-cancelling mics. Connect your device with just one USB-C® cable and get seamless connectivity to any Chromebook with Works With Chromebook certification.

Every company needs their workforce to have improved productivity, collaboration, and security for how they work in a new hybrid world. Additional new Windows 11 devices created with this in mind include:

The HP Elite x360 1040 G9 and HP EliteBook 1040 G9 push the limits of performance and lightness for mobile workers everywhere. Redesigned for smooth transitions in hybrid work, the devices have a thin and light chassis with a 16:10 screen aspect ratio to show more and reduce scrolling. Enhanced by HP Presence, people can look and sound their best with a 5MP camera, a 940nm IR camera, and immersive audio software for voice clarity.

and push the limits of performance and lightness for mobile workers everywhere. Redesigned for smooth transitions in hybrid work, the devices have a thin and light chassis with a 16:10 screen aspect ratio to show more and reduce scrolling. Enhanced by HP Presence, people can look and sound their best with a 5MP camera, a 940nm IR camera, and immersive audio software for voice clarity. The HP EliteBook 800 G9 Series PCs have been redesigned with an ultra slim chassis, a new 16:10 ratio screen, and a larger clickpad ratio. Enhanced by HP Presence, people can work together with a more personal experience with an optional auto-tracking 5MP camera, Audio by Bang & Olufsen, and optional 5G connectivity.

have been redesigned with an ultra slim chassis, a new 16:10 ratio screen, and a larger clickpad ratio. Enhanced by HP Presence, people can work together with a more personal experience with an optional auto-tracking 5MP camera, Audio by Bang & Olufsen, and optional 5G connectivity. The HP EliteBook 600 G9 Series PCs are powerful, easy to manage, and highly secure PCs that allow easy standardization into existing IT environments, while giving users the tools they need to work from almost anywhere.

are powerful, easy to manage, and highly secure PCs that allow easy standardization into existing IT environments, while giving users the tools they need to work from almost anywhere. The HP ProBook 400 G9 Series PCs combine lightweight, upgradeable designs with commercial performance, security, and durability ideal for growing businesses.

Expand where your newfound inspiration can take you

In today’s hybrid world, we have entered a world of multi-device experiences, constantly swapping one device for another while navigating quick bursts of creativity on the go to extended focus times at a desk. Creators in this new environment need digital solutions that are accessible, consistent, complementary, and continuous.

The HP ENVY Desktop PC is the new expansive powerhouse for creatives, designed to be the central hub to help you learn, create, and manage every aspect of modern life. Create seamlessly with HP Palette, which includes Duet for HP to use your tablet, phone, or PC as a second display, and HP QuickDrop, an easy-to-use app that lets you transfer files between devices. Quickly connect creativity devices to be even more productive with multiple high-speed ports including Thunderbolt and a card reader, along with the ability to connect up to four 4K monitors. 11 The device keeps up as your creative skills grow with Windows 11, up to a 12 th Gen Intel Core i9 processor 12 and up to NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 3080 Ti graphics, along with one touch tool-less expandability for easy upgradeability.

is the new expansive powerhouse for creatives, designed to be the central hub to help you learn, create, and manage every aspect of modern life. Create seamlessly with HP Palette, which includes Duet for HP to use your tablet, phone, or PC as a second display, and HP QuickDrop, an easy-to-use app that lets you transfer files between devices. Quickly connect creativity devices to be even more productive with multiple high-speed ports including Thunderbolt and a card reader, along with the ability to connect up to four 4K monitors. The device keeps up as your creative skills grow with Windows 11, up to a 12 Gen Intel Core i9 processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 3080 Ti graphics, along with one touch tool-less expandability for easy upgradeability. The HP Z2 Mini G9 , the world’s most powerful mini workstation, 13 brings high performance that’s packed into a new versatile, contemporary design. Architects and graphic designers in need of a device small enough to fit space-constrained environments no longer need to sacrifice performance. The Z2 Mini G9 comes equipped with low-profile NVIDIA RTX™ professional graphics, combined with next-gen Intel ® Core™ processors, including K-Series, for seamless transitions between multiple applications for design, rendering, and simulation and the ability to power 2D to 3D workflows.

, the world’s most powerful mini workstation, brings high performance that’s packed into a new versatile, contemporary design. Architects and graphic designers in need of a device small enough to fit space-constrained environments no longer need to sacrifice performance. The Z2 Mini G9 comes equipped with low-profile NVIDIA RTX™ professional graphics, combined with next-gen Intel Core™ processors, including K-Series, for seamless transitions between multiple applications for design, rendering, and simulation and the ability to power 2D to 3D workflows. The HP Z40c G3 and HP Z34c G3 Curved Displays are designed for creators and power users who want to replace their dual monitor setup with one large, immersive, and color accurate display. The HP Z40c G3 Curved Display, the world’s largest conferencing monitor with an integrated 4K webcam, lets you see every detail on a sharp 5K:2K 40” screen with a high aspect ratio, critical pixel density, and get a seamless and fast connection with Thunderbolt 3 – enough to charge two PCs at once. When creators are working on multiple devices, files, and projects at once, HP Device Bridge 2.0 brings uninterrupted creativity to your workstream. Connect both the Z2 Mini and Firefly – or any Windows® or Mac® devices – to either display and simultaneously work with the ability to drag and drop files between the two computers effortlessly. For added security, turn on controlled file sharing, so you can rest assured your network is protected.



Additional new devices and accessories for creators include:

The ZBook Firefly 14 G9, HP’s most mobile ZBook workstation, and ZBook Firefly 16 G9 bring professional-level performance, an AI-enhancing webcam, and a 16:10 color-accurate HP DreamColor display14 to a truly sleek and light mobile workstation. With next-gen Intel® Core™ processors, NVIDIA T550 laptop GPU, and up to 64GB of memory, open large files and run pro apps simultaneously for speedy multitasking and productivity. Stay productive wherever you’re working with the ZBook Firefly G9, everything you need to collaborate and manage projects anywhere.



For more information about HP innovations announced at CES 2022, including our latest AMD offerings and gaming innovations, please visit the online press kit at the HP Press Center for additional assets.

Pricing and Availability

HP Elite Dragonfly G3 is expected to be available in March.

The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook Enterprise and HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook are expected to be available in April.

The HP E24m, E27m, and E34m Conferencing Monitors are expected to be available in early January for $399, $549, and $699, respectively.

HP M24 and M27 Webcam Monitors are expected to be available in early January at HP.com for $319.99 and $359.99, respectively.

The HP EliteBook x360 1040 G9 and HP EliteBook 1040 G9 are expected to be available in March.

The HP EliteBook x360 830 G9, HP EliteBook 830 G9, HP EliteBook 840 G9, and HP EliteBook 860 G9 are expected to be available in March.

The HP EliteBook 630 G9, HP EliteBook 640 G9, and HP EliteBook 650 G9 are expected to be available in March.

The HP ProBook 440 G9 and HP ProBook 450 G9 are expected to be available in March.

HP ENVY Desktop PC is expected to be available in the Spring at HP.com. The device will also be available at Amazon, Costco.com, and other US retailers in the Spring.

HP Z2 Mini G9 is expected to be available in March.

HP Z34c G3 Curved Display and HP Z40c G3 Curved Display is expected to be available in early January for $949 and $1499.99, respectively.

HP ZBook Firefly G9 is expected to be available in March.

