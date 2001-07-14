Code Corporation Expands North American Channel Program to Meet the Growing Demand for Data Capture and Barcode Scanning Technology

Code+Corporation, a global leader in barcode scanning and data capture technologies, today announced it is enhancing and expanding the Code Alliance partner program to align with and empower its partners’ capabilities and business models and accelerate their profitability.

Code Corporation has updated and expanded its North American Channel Program, Code Alliance to meet the growing demand for data capture and barcode scanning technology.

“Innovation is in the DNA of Code Corporation, and we are bringing that to the surface as we unveil several updates to the Code Alliance partner program,” said Emily Scales, Senior Channel Marketing Manager. “Our executive team has shown an incredible commitment to our partner program by heavily investing in the program. Because of this support, we can deliver our partners the most easy-to-use program in the industry with personalized benefits, engineered to enhance partner knowledge, profitability and success.”

Enhancements to Code Alliance include a new structure that supports three separate programs consisting of a Selected Reseller, National and Code’s first-ever ISV program.

The Selected Reseller program is tailored to resellers working through distribution and with a lower yearly revenue commitment. The Reseller program provides multiple VAR levels and includes robust incentives, discounts, training and marketing support.

The Code Alliance National program includes an expanded portfolio of discounts, incentives, technical support, promotions and marketing support, including an assigned strategic channel manager for partners with a substantial revenue commitment and year-over-year growth.

The new ISV program highlights Code’s commitment to all partners in the channel, providing support and incentives previously untapped to these valued partners.

Scales said she is also proud to announce a new Partner Portal with access to exclusive resources including a new learning management system (LMS) that will be available near the end of Q1. This LMS platform will be a one-stop-shop for learning and training on Code’s products and solutions. As with all aspects of the program, the LMS is aligned with enhanced rewards and incentives to further build partner relationships.

By putting partners’ needs first, Code Alliance helps them grow and succeed with support and access to a globally leading portfolio of data capture and barcode scanning technology. These innovations empower Code’s partners to differentiate themselves and stand above the competition by elegantly solving highly complex customer challenges.

Code Corporation is part of the Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) owned companies. For more than 20 years, Code Corporation has been an industry pioneer, leader, and champion for data capture innovation and has garnered more than 100 patents. By crafting and continuing to perfect its unique decoding algorithms, Code and its line of image-based scanning and decoding technology consistently deliver unparalleled performance companies around the world depend on every day. Code designs and manufactures a complete line of market-leading hardware and software data capture solutions. Code products are not only valued for providing a consistent level of workflow efficiency year after year, but also for their ergonomic design, durability, ease of customization, and seamless integration. Code is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah with offices in Boston and Amsterdam. For more, please visit www.codecorp.com.

