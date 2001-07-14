DocGo Awarded Two Mobile Health Contracts in the State of Nevada

DocGo Inc., a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions (Nasdaq:DCGO), announced the award of two new contracts to Ambulnz by DocGo in the state of Nevada. The mobile health contracts include COVID-19 testing, COVID-19 vaccine programs, and at-home monoclonal antibody infusion treatments to eligible patients across the state of Nevada. These contracts were awarded to several companies; the combined value of DocGo’s award is estimated at $55 million over the next three years.

DocGo delivers mobile health services at scale for hospital networks, governmental entities, and enterprise customers. DocGo has performed over 2 million COVID tests and administered over 2 million COVID vaccines since the start of the pandemic, and recently started providing at home monoclonal antibody infusion treatments to patients in the comfort and safety of their own homes. In the coming weeks, trained DocGo clinicians will be able to facilitate these services across Nevada.

“Launching mobile health services in Nevada exemplifies our commitment to providing high-quality and affordable healthcare to more people,” said Michael Costa, executive vice president of strategy at DocGo. “We look forward to providing these vital services to patients across the state.”

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens such as viruses. This intravenous therapy can treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms, including those who haven’t been hospitalized or on oxygen due to COVID, have a high risk of developing severe diseases in hospitals, and have experienced symptoms within 10 days. Vaccinated patients are also eligible for monoclonal antibody treatment.

In the coming months, DocGo plans to expand its monoclonal antibody infusion treatment program to additional markets across the US.

DocGo's mobility solutions, enabled through highly coordinated logistics and focus on exceptional patient care, gives patients much-needed access to medical attention outside of the traditional four walls of the medical establishment. The company's range of mobile health services includes rapid and pre-op testing, ultrasounds, wound care, cardiac and blood pressure monitoring, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, physicals, oral and IV treatments, and more.

DocGo currently operates in 28 U.S. states and the UK, with licenses pending in the rest of the US. The company offers a continuum of care for patients with new innovations such as integrated telehealth and mobility systems which allow for greater coordination between providers at different stages of treatment or recovery from an injury or illness.

For more information on DocGo, visit www.docgo.com.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical mobility solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements that, within the meaning of the federal securities laws including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "believe", "seek", "could", "estimate", "judgment", "targeting", "should", "anticipate", "goal" and variations of these words and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurances that our expectations will be attained. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005367/en/