Ringing in the New Year with Industry Recognition and Awards from 2021

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that the company was recognized across various publications and reports for its executive leadership, products, innovation within the industry and customer support throughout 2021.

“At Nutanix, one of our top priorities is to provide customers with the best service and products possible. Throughout the past year we have continuously enabled our customers to innovate and empower those around them,” said Tonya Chin, SVP of Corporate Marketing and Investor Relations, and Chief Communications Officer at Nutanix. “These awards are a testament to the hard work, determination and passion our employees showcase everyday. I am extremely proud of all we have accomplished and look forward to 2022.”

Industry Leader

Nutanix has been recognized across multiple solution categories, including server virtualization, storage, and hyperconverged infrastructure.

Nutanix was named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner%26reg%3B+Magic+Quadrant%26trade%3B+for+Hyperconverged+Infrastructure+Software for the fifth year running. Nutanix was also named for the first time in the 2021 Gartner%26reg%3B+Magic+Quadrant%26trade%3B+for+Distributed+Files+and+Objects+Storage+as+a+Visionary.

Nutanix was named a champion on the Canalys EMEA, APJ and LatAm Channel Leadership Matrix reports for 2021. Nutanix’s position in the matrix is based on partner feedback to the Canalys Vendor Benchmark, combined with a detailed assessment and evaluation of its recent channel activities and future prospects.

Nutanix was named one of the Top+20+Coolest+Cloud+Infrastructure+Companies+of+2021 by CRN. Additionally, Nutanix was featured on CRN’s list of 2021+Edge+Computing+100, which features 50 companies paving the way for edge computing, 25 driving innovation around IoT and 5G and 25 addressing security challenges.

Trust Radius awarded Nutanix with the 2021 Top Rated Award in the Server+Virtualization, Software+Designed+Storage and Customer+Support category, and listed the company as a Top+Rated+HCI+system.

Ingram Micro Inc. awarded Nutanix Vendor of the Year in the Data+Center+Divisional+category.

Global Knowledge included Nutanix on their list of the 15+Top-Paying+IT+Certifications+for+2021.

CRN awarded Nutanix with the Product+of+the+Year award for hyperconverged infrastructure.

Customer Support

Customers have always remained a top priority at Nutanix, which is evident from these awards and our recent NPS score of 92.

Trust Radius awarded Nutanix with the 2021 Top Rated Award Customer+Support category.

ASP Online awarded Nutanix among the Top+Best+Support+Websites for the fourth time.

Customer Relationship Management Institute awarded Nutanix with the Northface 2020 award for World+Class+Excellence+in+Customer+Service for the eighth year in a row.

Workplace and People Recognition

Nutanix executives’ hard work and industry leadership have been recognized across publications throughout 2021:

CRN named Rajiv Ramaswami, President and CEO, as one of the Top+25+Technology+Disruptors+of+2021.

CRN named Christian Alvarez, SVP of Worldwide Channels, as one of The+Top+25+Channel+Sales+Leaders+Of+2021 and listed him as one of The+50+Most+Influential channel leaders of 2021.

Infrastructure+Masons+100+awarded Wendy M. Pfeiffer, Chief Information Officer, for outstanding contributions to the digital infrastructure community.

Technology Magazine listed Wendy M. Pfeiffer on their list of the Top+100+Leaders+in+Technology.

Fortune named Nutanix as one of the 40+Best+Large+Workplaces+in+the+Bay+Area.

Nutanix was named as one of the Top+Workplaces+in+2021 by the Washington Post.

