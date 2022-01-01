Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Ringing in the New Year with Industry Recognition and Awards from 2021

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that the company was recognized across various publications and reports for its executive leadership, products, innovation within the industry and customer support throughout 2021.

“At Nutanix, one of our top priorities is to provide customers with the best service and products possible. Throughout the past year we have continuously enabled our customers to innovate and empower those around them,” said Tonya Chin, SVP of Corporate Marketing and Investor Relations, and Chief Communications Officer at Nutanix. “These awards are a testament to the hard work, determination and passion our employees showcase everyday. I am extremely proud of all we have accomplished and look forward to 2022.”

Industry Leader

Nutanix has been recognized across multiple solution categories, including server virtualization, storage, and hyperconverged infrastructure.

Customer Support

Customers have always remained a top priority at Nutanix, which is evident from these awards and our recent NPS score of 92.

Workplace and People Recognition

Nutanix executives’ hard work and industry leadership have been recognized across publications throughout 2021:

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making clouds invisible, freeing customers to focus on their business outcomes. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location for their hybrid multicloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

© 2022 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This release may contain links to external websites that are not part of Nutanix.com. Nutanix does not control these sites and disclaims all responsibility for the content or accuracy of any external site. Our decision to link to an external site should not be considered an endorsement of any content on such a site. This release may contain express and implied forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are instead based on our current expectations, estimates and beliefs. The accuracy of such statements involves risks and uncertainties and depends upon future events, including those that may be beyond our control, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. Any forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or otherwise revise any of such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005120/en/

