Silverback Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBTX) (“Silverback”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary ImmunoTAC technology platform to develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases, today announced that Silverback management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference from January 10-13, 2022.

Laura Shawver, Ph.D., Silverback’s Chief Executive Officer, and Valerie Odegard, Ph.D., Silverback’s President and Chief Scientific Officer, will provide a corporate overview which will be available on Silverback’s Investor Relations website beginning on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 7:00 AM ET (4:00 AM PT).

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging its proprietary ImmunoTAC technology platform to develop systemically delivered and tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Silverback’s platform enables the strategic pairing of proprietary payloads that modulate key disease modifying pathways with monoclonal antibodies directed at specific disease sites. Initially, Silverback is creating a new class of targeted immuno-oncology agents that direct a TLR8 agonist myeloid cell activator to the tumor microenvironment in solid tumors to promote cancer cell killing. Silverback Therapeutics is located in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, visit www.silverbacktx.com.

