A10 Networks to Host Investor Day on February 2, 2022

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN), a leading provider of secure application services and solutions, today announced that the company's fourth quarter 2021 financial results will be released after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Management will host an investor day at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. The investor day will be conducted live at A10’s executive briefing center in San Jose and will be available simultaneously via webcast.

Interested parties may register for the live event for the webcast at https%3A%2F%2Ftinyurl.com%2Fa10event.

Anticipated speakers and topics for the investor day include:

Dhrupad Trivedi , president and chief executive officer, discussing A10’s solution-oriented approach to innovation and sales, as well as the ongoing transformation of A10 to better align with durable secular tailwinds like cybersecurity and infrastructure buildout, including 5G

and innovation including how the company’s technology supports a A deep-dive into A10’s financial results, including Q4 and FY21 results, mid- and long-term business model goals, recurring revenue goals and key metrics to monitor progress.

A more detailed agenda will be available prior to the event.

