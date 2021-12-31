Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
RK Asset Management, LLC Buys FutureFuel Corp, OPKO Health Inc, Marten Transport

Grosse Pointe Farms, MI, based Investment company RK Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FutureFuel Corp, OPKO Health Inc, Marten Transport, Fastenal Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RK Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, RK Asset Management, LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of RK Asset Management, LLC
  1. American National Group Inc (ANAT) - 76,609 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.9%
  2. National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI) - 55,509 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
  3. Buckle Inc (BKE) - 258,401 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27%
  4. National Beverage Corp (FIZZ) - 227,466 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%
  5. Amerco Inc (UHAL) - 13,173 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%
New Purchase: FutureFuel Corp (FF)

RK Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in FutureFuel Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.06 and $9.17, with an estimated average price of $7.77. The stock is now traded at around $7.935500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 37,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: OPKO Health Inc (OPK)

RK Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in OPKO Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.52 and $5.15, with an estimated average price of $4.07. The stock is now traded at around $4.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 36,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Marten Transport Ltd (MRTN)

RK Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Marten Transport Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.03 and $17.61, with an estimated average price of $16.58. The stock is now traded at around $17.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fastenal Co (FAST)

RK Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $51.3 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $59.15. The stock is now traded at around $62.496000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 205 shares as of 2021-12-31.



