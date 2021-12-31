RK Asset Management, LLC Buys FutureFuel Corp, OPKO Health Inc, Marten Transport

New Purchases: FF, OPK, MRTN, FAST,

FF, OPK, MRTN, FAST, Added Positions: NWLI, NEU, CPB,

NWLI, NEU, CPB, Reduced Positions: ANAT, FIZZ, BKE, UHAL, KHC, MHK, NPK, BRK.B, DORM, SEIC, BEN, JJSF,

Grosse Pointe Farms, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FutureFuel Corp, OPKO Health Inc, Marten Transport, Fastenal Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RK Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, RK Asset Management, LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

American National Group Inc (ANAT) - 76,609 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.9% National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI) - 55,509 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81% Buckle Inc (BKE) - 258,401 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27% National Beverage Corp (FIZZ) - 227,466 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01% Amerco Inc (UHAL) - 13,173 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%

RK Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in FutureFuel Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.06 and $9.17, with an estimated average price of $7.77. The stock is now traded at around $7.935500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 37,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RK Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in OPKO Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.52 and $5.15, with an estimated average price of $4.07. The stock is now traded at around $4.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 36,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RK Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Marten Transport Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.03 and $17.61, with an estimated average price of $16.58. The stock is now traded at around $17.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RK Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $51.3 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $59.15. The stock is now traded at around $62.496000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 205 shares as of 2021-12-31.